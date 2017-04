The Chattanoogan Hotel Introduces The Southside Experience Package

Entrance Close-up Low Res

-- Chattanooga's Southside District is becoming the city's most popular area for dining, entertainment and attractions. The area is a favorite of locals, and boasts trendy restaurants, music venues, coffee shops, late-night spots, entertainment venues and attractions such as Chattanooga Whiskey. The Chattanoogan hotel (http://www.chattanooganhotel.com), located in the heart of the Southside, is offering a new getaway package that introduces visitors to the area that is beloved by Chattanoogans. The hotel's Southside Experience Package includes:· Overnight accommodations· Two drinks and an appetizer in the hotel's The Foundry lounge· Two tickets to the new Songbirds Guitar Museum which has the most extensive display of vintage guitars in the world· $30 gift card to be used at a participating Southside restaurant (Bluegrass Grille, Broad Street Grille, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Clyde's on Main, The Feed Co. Table & Tavern, Urban Stack or Main Street Meats)· Valet parking· Service chargesRates for The Southside Experience Package start at $209 per couple based on a two-night stay. For more information or reservations, call (423) 756-3400, toll free (877) 756-1684, or visit The Chattanoogan's Website at www.chattanooganhotel.com The Chattanoogan hotel has 198 upscale guest rooms and suites, three outstanding dining establishments, a rejuvenating day spa and a 25,000 square-foot conference center. Located in Chattanooga's Southside, the property is within walking distance of the city's museums, galleries, retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and The Tennessee Aquarium. It is only a block away from the city's electric shuttle, which offers complimentary transportation to downtown and other areas. The Chattanoogan is within a two-hour drive from Atlanta; Nashville, Tenn.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Birmingham, Ala.Benchmark Resorts & Hotels ( http://www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/ )®represents the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Many are certified by the International Association of Conference Centers (http://www.iacconline.com/), the leading professional organization governing the multi-billion dollar conference center industry on five continents, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers®certification of meeting excellence. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels deliver highly specialized service that anticipates guests' needs and ensures a hospitality experience unsurpassed and long remembered. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com. To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels.