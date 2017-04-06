News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Chattanoogan Hotel Introduces The Southside Experience Package
· Overnight accommodations
· Two drinks and an appetizer in the hotel's The Foundry lounge
· Two tickets to the new Songbirds Guitar Museum which has the most extensive display of vintage guitars in the world
· $30 gift card to be used at a participating Southside restaurant (Bluegrass Grille, Broad Street Grille, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Clyde's on Main, The Feed Co. Table & Tavern, Urban Stack or Main Street Meats)
· Valet parking
· Service charges
Rates for The Southside Experience Package start at $209 per couple based on a two-night stay. For more information or reservations, call (423) 756-3400, toll free (877) 756-1684, or visit The Chattanoogan's Website at www.chattanooganhotel.com.
About The Chattanoogan
The Chattanoogan hotel has 198 upscale guest rooms and suites, three outstanding dining establishments, a rejuvenating day spa and a 25,000 square-foot conference center. Located in Chattanooga's Southside, the property is within walking distance of the city's museums, galleries, retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and The Tennessee Aquarium. It is only a block away from the city's electric shuttle, which offers complimentary transportation to downtown and other areas. The Chattanoogan is within a two-hour drive from Atlanta; Nashville, Tenn.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Birmingham, Ala.
About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®
Benchmark Resorts & Hotels (http://www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/
Contact
Angela Southard Winther
***@winthercommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse