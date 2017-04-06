 
The Chattanoogan Hotel Introduces The Southside Experience Package

 
 
Entrance Close-up Low Res
Entrance Close-up Low Res
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Chattanooga's Southside District is becoming the city's most popular area for dining, entertainment and attractions.  The area is a favorite of locals, and boasts trendy restaurants, music venues, coffee shops, late-night spots, entertainment venues and attractions such as Chattanooga Whiskey.  The Chattanoogan hotel (http://www.chattanooganhotel.com), located in the heart of the Southside, is offering a new getaway package that introduces visitors to the area that is beloved by Chattanoogans.  The hotel's Southside Experience Package includes:

·      Overnight accommodations

·      Two drinks and an appetizer in the hotel's The Foundry lounge

·      Two tickets to the new Songbirds Guitar Museum which has the most extensive display of vintage guitars in the world

·      $30 gift card to be used at a participating Southside restaurant (Bluegrass Grille, Broad Street Grille, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Clyde's on Main, The Feed Co. Table & Tavern, Urban Stack or Main Street Meats)

·      Valet parking

·      Service charges

Rates for The Southside Experience Package start at $209 per couple based on a two-night stay.  For more information or reservations, call (423) 756-3400, toll free (877) 756-1684, or visit The Chattanoogan's Website at www.chattanooganhotel.com.

About The Chattanoogan

The Chattanoogan hotel has 198 upscale guest rooms and suites, three outstanding dining establishments, a rejuvenating day spa and a 25,000 square-foot conference center. Located in Chattanooga's Southside, the property is within walking distance of the city's museums, galleries, retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and The Tennessee Aquarium. It is only a block away from the city's electric shuttle, which offers complimentary transportation to downtown and other areas.  The Chattanoogan is within a two-hour drive from Atlanta; Nashville, Tenn.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Birmingham, Ala.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels (http://www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/)®represents the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Many are certified by the International Association of Conference Centers (http://www.iacconline.com/), the leading professional organization governing the multi-billion dollar conference center industry on five continents, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers®certification of meeting excellence.  Benchmark Resorts & Hotels deliver highly specialized service that anticipates guests' needs and ensures a hospitality experience unsurpassed and long remembered. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com.  To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels.

Source:The Chattanoogan
Email:***@winthercommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Lifestyle, Travel, Tourism
Industry:Travel
Location:Chattanooga - Tennessee - United States
