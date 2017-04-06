News By Tag
Choices Recovery and Janell Flack at the 2017 Sundance EcoLuxe Lounge
EcoLuxe Guest Ambassador Janell Flack speaks about identifying addiction in loved ones.
"The epidemic of addiction facing our country will not be solved by rehabilitation alone," commented Choices Recovery founder and CEO Per Wickstrom. "If we trulywant to make a difference in this battle, we must reach outside of the halls of our treatment center to engage others, sharing our positive message of leading asubstance-free lifestyle and educating people on the truth surrounding theseissues.
This was the goal behind our sponsorship of the 2017 Sundance EcoLuxe Lounge." The EcoLuxe Lounge is organized by Debbie Durkin of Durkin Entertainment, theindustry-
Though Rossi spoke mostly with producers, directors, and actors, she also had the opportunity to speak with a young lady named Janell Flack who was working at the EcoLuxe Lounge as a Guest Ambassador. Flack had experience with addiction in her family, and wanted to share her story in the hopes that she could provide some insight to others who might be facing the same problems in their own families.
"Me and my brother were best friends," Flack says. "We grew up as twins. After high school, he got a really good job and had all this money. As a 19 year old, you don't make the wisest of choices. It was very evident in his life that's what was happening.
It was very hard to see. It grabbed him so fast, I don't think he saw what was happening." A video of the complete interview can be seen on the Choices Recovery YouTube channel https://youtu.be/
Choices Recovery is continuously vocal and active in their outreach efforts, sponsoring everything from high-profile events like the EcoLuxe Lounge to music events and charity golf outings. Like the name suggests, Choices offers a wide variety of treatment options for their patients to choose from, and they take every opportunity to educate people on those options, as well as helping them to more thoroughly understand the causes of addiction.
