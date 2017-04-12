Country(s)
Industry News
Zen Nutrition Launches Making Nutritional Calculating Easy For Customers and Compliant for Restaurant Chains
"With the recent nutritional federal regulations enacted, we felt it was time to provide a solution to the marketplace that helps restaurants stay compliant" said Ryan McKenzie, Partner at Simmer. He continued, "We're always looking to bring a marriage of creative and technically aligned solutions that fit our clients needs throughout the industry - Zen Nutrition does just that."
ZN has officially launched with several customers, notably New York City's fresh&co, a 14-unit QSR servicing multiple neighborhoods throughout Manhattan. The good news is that fresh&co is ahead of the curve in regards to the government's new laws. "The USFDA now requires that restaurant chains with over 20 units or doing business under the same name, must display nutritional data to their customers" noted Max Kimble, Partner at Simmer. He went on, "Zen Nutrition allows our clients to easily display their menu items for nutritional calculating all the while remaining compliant with regulations."
As ZN formally launched in 2017, the new FDA regulations went into effect after continued delay on May 5th, 2017. "We are very excited to provide a solution to our existing clients and look forward to introducing our product to future chains" said Kimble. Simmer also felt that the timing was right for ZN based on consumer habits. "Consumers have made a big push demanding to know what's in their food. They care about health now more than ever, and they want a clear, discernable way to see if what they're eating fits within their meal plans, or latest diet trend" said Ryan Cuvelier, Partner. He continued, "It's now a 20-unit minimum, but things will change, just wait. It could soon be fifteen, then ten, then five and then every restaurant will be required to display this information. It's always best to get in front and provide customers what they want anyways."
More information about Zen Nutrition can be found at zenutrition.co
Contact
Simmer Group
***@simmergroup.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 12, 2017