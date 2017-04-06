 
News By Tag
* Spectrum Award
* City Beat News
* Customer Satisfaction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lapeer
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


City Beat News Awards 5-star Spectrum Award Winners for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its Spectrum Award, and among those businesses being recognized are first-time and consecutive-year winners.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spectrum Award
City Beat News
Customer Satisfaction

Industry:
Business

Location:
Lapeer - Michigan - US

LAPEER, Mich. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest winners of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, including first-time and repeat honorees.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Parkside Family Dental of Louisville, Ky., (www.parksidefamilydental.com) is a first-time Spectrum Award winner, earning the highest possible rating of 5 stars for 2017. The team at Parkside Family Dental takes pride in offering the latest technology and most comfortable solutions for taking care of patients' smiles. In addition to achieving dental excellence, the practice strives to create a gentle, caring environment and customized treatment plans that work best for each patient. Visit Parkside's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/PARKSIDE-FAMILY-DENTAL-LO....

Located in Plano, Texas, WestPark Dental Associates (www.westparkdental.com) is a two-time, 5-star Spectrum Award winner. WestPark offers comprehensive dental care for the entire family, including the latest techniques in cosmetic and general dentistry to enhance patients' smiles and improve their overall oral health. The practice is dedicated to exceeding patients' expectations and providing the best possible dental care in a caring and responsive environment. Visit WestPark's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/WESTPARK-DENTAL-ASSOCIATES-PLANO-TX.

Advanced Acupuncture Centre of Livermore, Calif., (www.advacu.com) received its third straight Spectrum Award in 2017, receiving a 5-star rating each year. Advanced Acupuncture combines the best of traditional Oriental medical techniques with modern Western science, helping patients achieve optimum health with as few treatments as are necessary. Services include acupuncture, herbal medicine, functional blood and lab testing, cupping and more to help patients with chronic conditions, yet also help with overall well-being. Visit the center's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ADVANCED-ACUPUNCTURE-CENTRE-LIVERMORE-CA.

Performance Training Center (www.performcenter.com) of San Diego is also a three-time, 5-star Spectrum Award winner. The center offers a high-level approach to modern personal training. All facets of the client's goals are merged into a comprehensive program designed for the individual's specific needs. Complete client success is the ultimate goal. Visit Performance Training Center's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/125262.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@citybeatnews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@citybeatnews.com Email Verified
Tags:Spectrum Award, City Beat News, Customer Satisfaction
Industry:Business
Location:Lapeer - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
City Beat News PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share