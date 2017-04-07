News By Tag
Marketing Vitals Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies Marketing Vitals' Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Marketing Vitals' controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"We are very proud to have received the SOC 2 Type attestation report," said Rom Krupp, CEO of Marketing Vitals, a game-changing analytics software for restaurants of all shapes and sizes.
"This certification further enhances the integrity of the Marketing Vitals platform and the service we provide to our customers." The award-winning technology enables restaurant owners, consultants, and the C-suite of national and international restaurant franchises to pinpoint what's working in their organization and what isn't.
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. Marketing Vitals has selected the security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "Marketing Vitals delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Marketing Vitals' controls."
About Marketing Vitals
Marketing Vitals is an award-winning innovative company that offers a game changing analytics software for restaurants of all shapes and sizes. Their software enables restaurant owners, consultants, and the C-suite of national and international franchises to pinpoint what's working in their organization and what isn't. It provides analysis and enables optimal functioning of everything from employee performance to menu items to seasonal specials. Marketing Vitals has received four prestigious BIG awards from the Business Innovative Group and received the SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report which verifies their internal controls and processes through an independent audit based on AICPA's Trust Services Principles. For more info, please visit: www.MarketingVitals.com
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Media Contact
Carrol Van Stone
Marketing Vitals
carrol@marketingzen.com
