Eye-Tech IT and soVision create one of the largest and strongest IT companies in the South West

-- Eye-Tech IT and soVision, two leading ICT providers in the South West are delighted to announce their merger to form soVision IT, strengthening and broadening their IT services related to:- IT support and IT Managed Services- Solutions for the Educational sector- Backup and Disaster Recovery- IT Security- Cloud and Hosting- Broadband & Connectivity- Software and Web Development- Web Design and Digital MarketingsoVision IT will commence trading on 1st of May 2017 and will be located at Avon House in Keynsham. The new company will have a brand new website and its own social media channels, developed and managed in house by their IT and marketing experts. The transition will be as seamless as possible for the respective clients and suppliers of both companies.The existing points of contact and support numbers will not change. Brian Carpenter, the current Managing Director of soVision, has been appointed as the new Managing Director of soVision IT. Brian has an extremely strong set of credentials to provide continuity and lead the new organisation forward."Our new company will combine the assets and skills of two well established and highly competent organisations bringing significant depth and capability enhancements for our customers whilst strengthening opportunities and scope for our future growth. soVision IT will be one of the largest and strongest complete IT solutions companies in the South West.", declared Brian.Please contact Brian Carpenter on 0117 986 2194 if you have any questions regarding these future plans.###soVision is a fast growing dynamic Managed Service and Cloud Hosting Provider strategically located in Keynsham, half way between Bristol and Bath. Uniquely, soVision is offering a wide portfolio of services with a single point of contact for comprehensive solutions to all your IT and digital marketing requirements.Eye-Tech IT is a continuously expanding IT solutions provider offering quality and affordable IT support and consultancy for businesses, schools and home users. By delivering first class IT support services, all Eye-Tech IT clients can concentrate on their core business without having to worry about their IT infrastructure.Contact InformationAlexandra Grozea0117 911 7409Alexandra.Grozea@soVision.comwww.soVision.com | www.eye-techit.co.uk