New source of scientific reference articles: epgonline takes a look at emerging trends in healthcare

Deep-dive insight and opinion articles available now on epgonline.org
 
LONDON, British IOT - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- EPG Health Media, publishers of epgonline.org, the website for healthcare professionals, is excited to launch the Horizons series.

Discussing new treatments and how they are set to disrupt healthcare practices in the coming years, Horizons offers clinical insight with the chance for healthcare professionals to weigh-in with their comments and opinion.

Horizons, led by a team of experts from the Clinical Steering Group at epgonline.org, is a series of scientific articles which take a deep dive into the emerging trends in the healthcare landscape, kickstarting a dialogue about how treatments and strategies should be best implemented for the benefit of patients.

The first article is on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and the challenges, practical applications and future potential of this class of drugs.

Over the past couple of decades, there have been advances in a class of drugs which for a long time was purely theoretical: antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The concept underlying ADCs is elegant — what if it were possible to 'target' particular groups of cells with a cytotoxic agent, rather than exposing every cell of the body to it? Dr Marshall Pearce takes a look.

Read the full article (https://goo.gl/cL1cYV),

