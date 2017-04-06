News By Tag
New source of scientific reference articles: epgonline takes a look at emerging trends in healthcare
Deep-dive insight and opinion articles available now on epgonline.org
Discussing new treatments and how they are set to disrupt healthcare practices in the coming years, Horizons offers clinical insight with the chance for healthcare professionals to weigh-in with their comments and opinion.
Horizons, led by a team of experts from the Clinical Steering Group at epgonline.org, is a series of scientific articles which take a deep dive into the emerging trends in the healthcare landscape, kickstarting a dialogue about how treatments and strategies should be best implemented for the benefit of patients.
The first article is on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and the challenges, practical applications and future potential of this class of drugs.
Over the past couple of decades, there have been advances in a class of drugs which for a long time was purely theoretical:
