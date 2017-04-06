News By Tag
Venture Traction offers free MVP contest for Startups and Entrepreneurs
The idea of Venture Traction for launching this contest is to give the opportunity to participating startups to get an MVP built so they can start showing their product to customers and potential investors. This way they can show traction and make it easier to get the funds they need to continue development. Venture Traction will select among the registered pitches the ones that represent an interesting technical challenge and a viable business idea; one worth becoming the technical partners for.
The results of the contest will be announced every 12 weeks, the winning Startup will receive the Starter MVP package (a $7,500 value) which includes:
· A web OR a mobile app comprised of:
o User registration and login
o Up to 8 interactive screens
o Up to 4 static screens
o Local data storage &Synchronization with a Cloud back-end
· Web app: Responsive UI design
· Mobile app: Both Android and iOS versions
· Six months hosting
The next announcement of the winner of the free MVP will be on June 15 2017. It has had two editions before and the winners were Matrikula and Proceso.pro
About Venture Traction
Under a model based on the Lean Startup approach, Venture Traction offers technical mentorship, UI/UX design, application development, support & maintenance, hosting and ongoing engineering services for Startups.
Venture Traction helps entrepreneurs develop their Minimum Viable Products (MPV) through its Starter and Standard MVP Packages, where the cost and delivery time of the MVP are pre-defined and guaranteed.
After the MVP, Venture Traction provides ongoing maintenance, support and new feature development, according to the needs and growth of the startup.
For more information about Venture Traction, visit http://www.venturetraction.com
Contact
Denisse Morelos
***@venturetraction.com
End
