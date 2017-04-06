News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Shares The Best Hacks For Making Pour Over Coffee
An Aroma Bravo coffee expert reveals some useful hacks to brewing pour over coffee at home.
To execute this manual brewing technique, the Aroma Bravo expert suggests getting the right equipment and ingredients first. The basic materials are a paper filter, burr grinder, gooseneck kettle, gram scale, timer, and some glassware as the receiving vessel.
"Having a gooseneck kettle isn't really necessary; you can still make pour over coffee with a normal kettle, but a gooseneck is very useful in controlling the pour. But if it's too expensive and you're just starting out, then you can skip it for now. For the timer, you can always use your smartphone; for the receiving vessel, a simple mug is sufficient in place of a carafe especially if you're only making coffee for one. But one thing you mustn't forego is the burr grinder—you'll need it to grind your whole coffee beans consistently,"
For the ingredients, filtered water and gourmet coffee beans are essential in making good pour over coffee. "If your water and coffee beans aren't great to begin with, the brewed coffee won't taste good. So be sure to invest in some quality water and gourmet coffee beans for the best results," said the expert.
To achieve the perfect pour over brew, the Aroma Bravo expert suggests the following hacks:
"Measure the coffee beans using your preferred ratio. Many people skip this but I think that only creates an inconsistent cup. If you want stronger coffee, try a lower ratio (14:1, 15:1); for a more delicate brew, consider a higher ratio (16:1, 17:1). Choose what tastes good to you since you're the one who will enjoy the coffee. Just be sure to use a gram scale for accurate measurement,"
Another hack is to boil a bit more water than needed. According to the expert, this is a common mistake by beginners. Boiling the exact amount of water from a pour over recipe will always result in less to work with because some of the water will be lost during boiling and brewing, and some of it will be used to rinse the filter and preheat the mug later.
"My final tip is to grind the gourmet coffee beans before pouring the water. This ensures that the coffee is freshly ground. The ideal grind size should be medium-fine to medium-coarse, but this depends on the coffee used. If the total brewing time exceeds the recommended 3:30 minute mark, try a finer grind or a slower pour rate next time. If the brewing time is less, increase the coarseness or pour at a faster rate." The expert concluded.
The Aroma Bravo expert further said that while making pour over coffee seems like trial and error at first, beginners can easily get the hang of it. "It's actually fun to experiment to tweak the variables until you find the perfect pour over recipe that you love. You'll be amazed at how good the coffee tastes!"
