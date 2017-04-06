A2iA Unveils a2ia XE: New SDK that Delivers Significantly Higher Read Rates on Checks as Compared to

Contact

A2iA Communications

***@a2ia.com A2iA Communications

End

-- A2iA (@A2iA), a trusted name in the worldwide data capture, document processing, and payment systems markets, today announced the release of its newest product. A software toolkit (SDK),applies an RNN-based engine and machine learning to achieve significantly higher levels of accuracy as compared to other industry offerings on machine printed, hand printed and cursive handwritten fields from checks and payment documents. Its flexible and customizable footprint is easily integrated into end-to-end payment, omni-channel and banking solutions, further driving automation and reducing costs."With a history of more than 25 years in the banking market, and trusted by the largest financial institutions in more than 42 countries, A2iA's team of experts is continuously in search of new ways to improve its core recognition engines and to deliver new and innovative techniques,"said Jean-Louis Fages, A2iA President and Chairman of the Board. "Capitalizing on its in-house R&D laboratory, A2iA's engineers have developed a new approach to data extraction, packaged into a powerful software toolkit for enhanced check image recognition."· Powered by an RNN engine· Increased accuracy rates for even more automation· RNN-based recognition of:o Amount (Courtesy Amount – CAR, and Legal Amount – LAR)o Dateo Payee name· Recognition of other fields:o Payee addresso Check numbero Payor nameo Payor addresso Codelineo Other country-dependent fields· Image quality analysis (IQA) and Image usability analysis (IUA)Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com), is a science and R&D driven software company with deep roots in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, A2iA delivers add-on features to speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of printed and handwritten data from documents – whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA, India or Asia.A2iA CommunicationsMarketing@a2ia.comAmericas: + 1 917.237.0390EMEA, India, APAC: +33 (0)1 44 42 00 80