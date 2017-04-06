News By Tag
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. Names New Partners: Ruszkowski, Roussas and Maiocco
Vimala Ruszkowski, Sandy Roussas and Adam Maiocco New Partners at NPM
Vimala B. Ruszkowski is a member of the firm's Medical Malpractice & Hospital Liability Defense and Professional Malpractice & Liability Defense practice groups. She is experienced in representing both individual and institutional healthcare providers in medical malpractice defense and general liability claims. She also practices premises liability defense and legal malpractice defense. Ms. Ruszkowski is listed as a Connecticut Super Lawyers Rising Star® Personal Injury Medical Malpractice:
Sandy T. Roussas is an experienced litigation attorney practicing in the areas of medical malpractice and hospital liability, product liability and general liability. Ms. Roussas' diverse practice in general liability includes motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death and premises liability. She is listed as a Connecticut Super Lawyers Rising Star® Personal Injury Medical Malpractice:
Adam V. Maiocco is a skilled civil litigation attorney specializing in medical malpractice defense, legal malpractice defense, premises liability, motor vehicle, and other personal injury matters. Mr. Maiocco is a member of the firm's Medical Malpractice & Hospital Liability Defense and Professional Malpractice & Liability Defense practice groups. He is listed as a Connecticut Super Lawyers Rising Star® Personal Injury Medical Malpractice:
"We are extremely pleased that Vimala, Sandy and Adam are now Partners at Neubert, Pepe & Monteith. It is well-deserved,"
About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm with offices in New Haven and Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com).Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.
