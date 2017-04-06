 
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. Names New Partners: Ruszkowski, Roussas and Maiocco

Vimala Ruszkowski, Sandy Roussas and Adam Maiocco New Partners at NPM
 
 
L-R: V. Ruszkowski, A. Maiocco, S. Roussas
L-R: V. Ruszkowski, A. Maiocco, S. Roussas
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The law firm of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is pleased to announce that Vimala B. Ruszkowski, Sandy T. Roussas and Adam V. Maiocco have been named as Partners with the firm.

Vimala B. Ruszkowski is a member of the firm's Medical Malpractice & Hospital Liability Defense and Professional Malpractice & Liability Defense practice groups. She is experienced in representing both individual and institutional healthcare providers in medical malpractice defense and general liability claims. She also practices premises liability defense and legal malpractice defense. Ms. Ruszkowski is listed as a Connecticut Super Lawyers Rising Star® Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense.

Sandy T. Roussas is an experienced litigation attorney practicing in the areas of medical malpractice and hospital liability, product liability and general liability. Ms. Roussas' diverse practice in general liability includes motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death and premises liability. She is listed as a Connecticut Super Lawyers Rising Star® Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense. Her legal Pro Bono work involves cases prosecuting constitutional violations on behalf of incarcerated individuals. Ms. Roussas is a member of the Board of Finance in Newton, CT.

Adam V. Maiocco is a skilled civil litigation attorney specializing in medical malpractice defense, legal malpractice defense, premises liability, motor vehicle, and other personal injury matters. Mr. Maiocco is a member of the firm's Medical Malpractice & Hospital Liability Defense and Professional Malpractice & Liability Defense practice groups. He is listed as a Connecticut Super Lawyers Rising Star® Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense. Mr. Maiocco has been active in the town of Trumbull, serving on the Charter Revision Commission.

"We are extremely pleased that Vimala, Sandy and Adam are now Partners at Neubert, Pepe & Monteith. It is well-deserved," stated Michael Neubert, founding partner. "We look forward to their continuing contributions to the firm and success in their practices."

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm with offices in New Haven and Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com).Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.

Contact
Adrian O. Sterling
***@npmlaw.com
End
