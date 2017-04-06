News By Tag
Prowly Strengthens Team With Chief Marketing Officer
The Warsaw-based PR software startup hires Piotr Bożek, an experienced online marketing manager to boost its global marketing & sales performance.
"We were looking for a person whose experience would help us improve sales processes based on marketing and communication channels. I don't know anyone with a more valuable experience than Piotr, who has online deeply integrated in his professional DNA. I'm so proud he decided to join us." - Joanna Drabent, CEO & co-founder, Prowly.
Mr. Bożek celebrated his online marketing wins co-creating Gratka.pl, one of the first online marketplace services in Poland, and then moved to Trader.com (now Agora S.A.) where he performed as business development manager. In the following years, he spent much time in the startup community, leading marketing activities at GoldenLine.pl, the Docplanner Group, and DaWanda Polska. Between June 2016 and April 2017, Mr. Bożek worked as head of marketing & PR at Dentsu Aegis Network Polska.
The Prowly team has doubled in size in the last twelve months, reaching 21 employees as of today 💪. At the beginning of 2016, the startup secured $1.1 million in pre-A series, which helped boost its global launch.
About Prowly
Prowly is a PR and Content Marketing CRM for agencies, businesses and freelancers. It lets you create interactive press releases, articles or blog posts, post them on brand newsrooms, then distribute to the media and measure results. Several thousand professionals already use Prowly, including PR team members for brands such as Vimeo, Deloitte Digital, IKEA, Spotify and National Geographic. Prowly is a member of the European Tech Alliance, alongside some of the biggest technology startups from Europe (King, Spotify, BlaBlaCar, Deezer), supporting the European Commission in the Digital Single Market (DSM) project. Read more at https://prowly.com/
Contact
Rafal Salak, Comms Lead
0048668370071
rafal@prowly.com
