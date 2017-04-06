News By Tag
Powers Insurance and Benefits' Employee Earns Insurance Certification
St. Louis' Amy Connell now a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC)
"Amy worked very hard to attain this certification, which will greatly benefit both our new and existing customers with the industry's most up-to-date information,"
Founded in 1969, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is recognized across the nation as the best source for continuing education credits, designation opportunities, and concrete knowledge for insurance and risk management professionals of every experience level. More than 133,000 participants attend more than 2,500 programs that are conducted in all 50 states.
POWERS Insurance and Benefits is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. The company provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits. Founded in 1991, POWERS Insurance and Benefits is headquartered at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
