Powers Insurance and Benefits' Employee Earns Insurance Certification

St. Louis' Amy Connell now a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC)
 
 
POWERS Insurance and Benefits' Amy Connell
POWERS Insurance and Benefits' Amy Connell
 
ST. LOUIS - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Amy Connell, Commercial and Personal Lines Manager at POWERS Insurance and Benefits, recently earned her Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation from The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.  The certification process focuses on a practical application of insurance principles that are taught through the CIC institute.  The designation, which signifies a higher professional level of experience and competence, involves passing a series of challenging examinations.

"Amy worked very hard to attain this certification, which will greatly benefit both our new and existing customers with the industry's most up-to-date information," said POWERS Insurance and Benefits' president JD Powers.  "She now will play an even more instrumental role when it comes to ongoing communication with our company's producers and how we as a whole can ensure the best coverage for our valued clients."

Founded in 1969, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is recognized across the nation as the best source for continuing education credits, designation opportunities, and concrete knowledge for insurance and risk management professionals of every experience level.  More than 133,000 participants attend more than 2,500 programs that are conducted in all 50 states.

POWERS Insurance and Benefits is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region.  The company provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits.  Founded in 1991, POWERS Insurance and Benefits is headquartered at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.

Rochelle Brandvein
Source:Powers Insurance and Benefits
