Get a peek behind the curtains of the best live cam studio in the world!
If you are young, eager to have a long and successful career in the online modeling industry and you`ve put aside your prejudices, you`ve come to the right place!
Studio 20 - the biggest live cam studio in the world!
Since 2000, Studio 20 became a fierce competitor for other live cam studios in the world. We are proud to have won many international awards, such as Cam Studio of the Year and Live Cam Model of the Year (XBIZ 2017), Best Live Cam Studio of the Year (GFY Awards 2016), Best Cam Studio (YNOT Awards 2015). This year, our merits were acknowledged by receiving a certificate from one of the most popular cam sites in the world - "Jasmin Certified Studio".
Do you need other reasons to work for Studio 20? Our live cam studios, located in some of the biggest cities in the world (Bucharest, Los Angeles, Cali), have exclusive themed rooms, ready for streaming, luxuriously decorated. In these locations, webcam models can work in extraordinary conditions, all from impeccable cleanliness, comfort and diversified scenery that helps them earn a lot of money. Here, they feel like real-life princesses.
Let`s not forget that our live cam studio trained the world`s most popular and admired webcam models, such as Devious Angel, Raquelle Diva, Sasha Red, Lexie Ford, Rebecca000 and so on. How do we do it? The recipe for success is quite simple. Our webcam models get an in-depth training and all the support of our staff in order to help them achieve their goals. If you are focused on excellence as we are and if you pay attention to the trainers, you`ll surely become one of our top webcam models in no time.
Last, but not least, our live cam studio is 100% law-abiding that makes no compromises in terms of rules, procedures, and quality of the webcam models. If you fill out a model application and you are accepted as part of our team, you will receive an artist-performer contract, in which all your rights and obligations are stipulated.
If you`re still not convinced, here`s some other reasons why you should be part of Studio 20`s team
We know you dream of a better life, to be financially independent and able to support your family. By becoming a webcam model for the biggest live cam studio in the world, Studio 20, your dreams will come true! After 2-3 years of hard-work and dedication, you will be able to buy your own house, your own car, and everything you`ve ever wanted.
Studio 20 has become the most awarded live cam studio in the world because we have the ability to recruit and prepare models for a long and successful career in the online modeling industry. We have a professional team of trainers that are always ready to share the secrets on how you can attract more paying members and how to turn yourself into a master of seduction. All of that for free!
However, in all our live cam studios we have the latest technology available in the online modeling industry! We provide our webcam models the most advanced equipment, professional lighting and technical support around the clock. Also, our team of makeup artists and hairdressers will help you turn into a star, so you can feel like you`re the most beautiful woman in the world in front of the camera.
From your first month as a webcam model for the biggest live cam studio you can earn about $1,000. After a few months in which you will learn every trick in the book, you can earn between $3,000 and $5,000. Our top webcam models earn up to $10,000 a month, so everything depends on you and how dedicated you are to this profession.
If you enjoyed reading this article, and you`re an ambitious girl, eager to learn the secrets of seduction, contact a Studio 20 representative to set up an interview or visit our site http://www.studio20.live . We succeed together and we help you make your dreams come true!
