BUiD Significantly Expands Its E-Resources To Empower MBA Student
"This latest investment brings the students and faculty of BUiD a valuable research source and avails them with the intellectual resources enjoyed by world-class universities"
BUiD advanced their resources and services to provide the academe and its MBA students to a research and information platform for their learning advantage, you can have a look on detail of MBA program here: http://www.buid.ac.ae/
The subscribed databases cover a wide range of topics including education, business, law, and engineering. Included are top world-renowned databases, including; Science Direct Freedom Collection withover 3,800 journals from Elsevier on different subject collection, and The ProQuest database, containing the following:
1- ABI/Inform Global - important full-text scholarly journals, trade publications, market research reports, dissertations and working papers for scholars of Business.
2- Technology Collection - full-text of peer-reviewed journals, trade publications, books/monographs, conference proceedings, reports, newswires, video material covering advanced technologies, engineering, material sciences, computer sciences and allied fields.
3- Thesis &Dissertation Global – easy access to 3.8 million dissertations and theses via a single search point access point.
About The British University in Dubai
Since 2003, The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established to be Middle East's leading research-based postgraduate university with world-class education, training, and research. A growing resource institution for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers, and aspiring leaders of all disciplines. The University founders include the Al Maktoum Foundation, the Dubai Development and Investment Authority, Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group and the National Bank of Dubai, and is governed by a Council under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
The UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs licensed The British University in Dubai to award its own degrees as recognized internationally by NARIC. BUiD's internal quality is assured with processes that certify the programmes and students' achievements are of standards at par with those of the UK partner universities. The UK Universities collaborate with BUiD within a Concordat agreement that provides a comprehensive framework for the strategic directions and governance of the alliance.
Working in collaboration with leading organization and institutions, including Atkins, Emirates Green Building Council, the federal Ministry of Education, government and associated bodies Human Resource Forums agencies for Academic and professional development across the UAE's public and private sectors, BUiD as a non-profit university attracted academic experts to develop regionally tailored programmes to challenge the boundaries of knowledge, understanding and research.
BUiD - The British University in Dubai
