On the run for over a year, Wanted MN fugitive arrested in Jacksonville, FL
The suspect resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a Taser deployment in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville, FL – Charged with weapons possession, Domestic Assault, and four DWI cases, including two Felony DWI's, US Fugitive Apprehension located Abraham Ahmed Ahmed in Jacksonville, FL. Ahmed had been on the run with Felony Warrants for over a year. After being located, Ahmed attempted to flee from Bail Enforcement and Jacksonville Law Enforcement. Ahmed resisted arrest, at which time a neuromuscular incapacitation device (taser) was deployed, and Ahmed was quickly taken into custody.
If convicted of 1st degree DWI, Ahmed is facing a lengthy prison sentence, and is currently in custody at the Jacksonville Adult Detention Center facing charges of Resisting an Officer in Jacksonville, and will eventually be extradited to Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN.
On or about February 16, 2016, Osborne failed to appear in Hennepin County District Court, resulting in a nationwide felony warrant being issued for his arrest. Ahmed was able to successfully and unlawfully flee to avoid arrest and prosecution, until now. US Fugitive Apprehension adopted the case on March 27 of this year, and quickly located the defendant, making him available for prosecution, and allowing for justice to be served.
U.S. Fugitive Apprehension is a Bail Enforcement Agency which operates in the State of Minnesota and contracts to surety agencies that insure defendant's appearance by issuance of surety bonds. US Fugitive Apprehension combine the efforts of private, local, state, and federal agencies to locate and arrest fugitives wanted in the State of Minnesota, and make defendant's available for prosecution in District Court.
