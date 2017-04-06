News By Tag
Across Borders merges with Fobess to form powerful technology solutions company
New company structure will promote growth, better serve clients
With the move, Fobess will become Across Borders' product division. The new company structure will make it easier for clients to shift between the two divisions to customize solutions to fit their needs.
The newly combined company will offer all of the same services, and the same management team will oversee it. The company also looks to add positions as it continues to grow.
"We've seen the incredible demand from clients for the services both Across Borders and Fobess provide," said Arathi Rajagopalan, Managing Partner. "This merger will make it easier for clients to find the exact solution they need, and it opens us up to continue to build on the success we've had in the past."
Across Borders creates a competitive advantage for organizations with customized, end-to-end IT solutions that leverage IBM, Microsoft and open source technologies. The company has expertise in the finance and mortgage, health care and retail fields. Fobess offers the latest domain-specific software and tools that allow businesses to hit the ground running. Products make it easy to launch everything from food delivery businesses and custom T-shirt design to job websites and crowdfunding capabilities.
Across Borders has received numerous recognitions for its growth. It was named to the Inc. 5,000 list in 2015 and 2016 and was named to the Orlando Business Journal's Fast 50 in 2016. It has also been named to the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch list.
For more information about Across Borders, visit www.abmcg.com.
About Across Borders Management Consulting Group
Across Borders Management Consulting Group is a global technology solutions provider that offers clients both customized, end-to-end IT solutions and products that are ready to launch through its product division, Fobess. Across Borders has expertise in the finance and mortgage, health care and retail fields. Its products make it easy to launch everything from food delivery businesses and custom T-shirt design to job websites. The company, which began operations in 2011, is woman and minority owned and based in Mount Dora, Fla. Across Borders has been honored numerous times for its outstanding growth. It has been named to the Inc. 5,000 list twice and made the Orlando Business Journal's Fast 50 in 2016. It has also been named among Florida Companies to Watch by GrowFL. For more information, call (352) 720-3135 or visit www.abmcg.com.
