AveryHess, Realtors® Announces New Blog Site in Advance of Upcoming 25th Anniversary
"AveryHess is enjoying heightened awareness as a local company known for having some of the most knowledgeable and talented sales associates in the region", says the company's President, Scott Avery. "We want to have the best agents – not necessarily the most agents; and our commitment to the quality of our service, both to the consumer and within the industry, is continually commended."
"Through this blog we are creating another way for our clients, aspiring agents and others to connect with us and get to know our company and our agents and stay up on the latest trends in the market. Along with this, we look forward to using this two-way communication platform as a means to develop a relationship with our audience by helping them gain insight into the real estate industry."
Relaunched in April, the AveryHess blog is accessible on www.averyhessblog.com and will be updated monthly. While many of the blog posts will be written by Scott Avery, there will be regular contributors and guest bloggers. "We want to keep the content current, relevant, and (above all) valuable," says Avery.
In the latest edition, Avery shares his insights on the technological innovations AveryHess has spearheaded both before and after the company's December 2016 rebranding. The post highlights the latest updates to the company's website and how over the years the company adapted and shifted based on the demands of increasingly well-informed consumers. The website's 20-year history is topped off by averyhess.com receiving the "Best Visual Design" award by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a month before AveryHess celebrates its 25th anniversary this April.
"As we approach the spring selling season, our agents and staff are very excited about the direction in which we're heading," says Avery. "We're seeing a tremendous uptick in visits to our new website; we're being recognized by our peers in the industry; and our clients have been overwhelmingly positive about the changes we're making and the tools we are providing. We look forward to making 2017 our most successful year ever."
Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With nearly 200 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology, and support to its clients "Every Step of the Way".
