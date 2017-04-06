News By Tag
Diaz Foods Appoints New Executive Vice President of New Jersey Regional Sales
Rene Diaz, CEO said "Eddy's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to Diaz Foods. His energy is contagious and we are excited to have him as a part of our Family. Our growth pattern and increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit our focus on brand development and exceptional service; it is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Eddy's caliber to fulfill this role."
About Diaz Foods
Díaz Foods (http://www.diazfoods.com) began its operations in 1980, serving exclusively the Metro Atlanta Area. Since that time, the Company has expanded to four distribution centers with more than half a million square feet of warehousing space, reaching 28 states to a network of over 6000 points of distribution.
With a fleet of over 100 tractor trailers and straight trucks, Diaz Foods delivers dry, refrigerated and frozen products from around the world. Diaz Foods stocks an extensive selection of products from Latin America, including goods from countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Perú, Venezuela and Brazil as well as a wide variety of Cuban, Jamaican, Spanish, Thai and other Caribbean products.
