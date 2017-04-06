 
News By Tag
* Food
* Beverage
* Distribution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Diaz Foods Appoints New Executive Vice President of New Jersey Regional Sales

 
 
EddyTorres
EddyTorres
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Food
* Beverage
* Distribution

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Executives

ATLANTA - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Diaz Foods announced today that Edward Torres has joined the Company as Executive Vice President of New Jersey Regional Sales to further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts based out of the New Jersey Sales & Distribution Center. Edward Torres comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, having spent the last twenty years with major Manufacturers in the Hispanic Food industry, include Nabisco, Goya, Rowland Coffee and Del Sur. In these positions, he has been instrumental in growing sales and revenue, acquiring numerous large corporate accounts, and improving brand strength. Joining in Diaz Foods during such a crucial moment, with two major distribution centers and growing brand portfolio, Edward can continue his success.

Rene Diaz, CEO said "Eddy's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to Diaz Foods. His energy is contagious and we are excited to have him as a part of our Family. Our growth pattern and increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit our focus on brand development and exceptional service; it is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Eddy's caliber to fulfill this role."

About Diaz Foods

Díaz Foods (http://www.diazfoods.com) began its operations in 1980, serving exclusively the Metro Atlanta Area. Since that time, the Company has expanded to four distribution centers with more than half a million square feet of warehousing space, reaching 28 states to a network of over 6000 points of distribution.


With a fleet of over 100 tractor trailers and straight trucks, Diaz Foods delivers dry, refrigerated and frozen products from around the world. Diaz Foods stocks an extensive selection of products from Latin America, including goods from countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Perú, Venezuela and Brazil as well as a wide variety of Cuban, Jamaican, Spanish, Thai and other Caribbean products.

Contact
Antonio Casas
EVP Marketing & Brands
***@diazfoods.com
End
Source:
Email:***@diazfoods.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diaz Foods News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share