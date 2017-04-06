 
F5 Load Balancer Live Online Training by Industry Expert Verified Trainer

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
 
ALBERTON, South Africa - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Load balancer training is a crucial element to any type of a network that is required to maintain high availability while gracefully handling sudden spikes in the traffic. In the event of a sudden increasing in traffic, the load balancers prevent the web application and database servers from becoming overloaded by distributing the traffic evenly across the servers. If a web server fails, then the load balancers will divert to any traffic away from that server, maintaining the availability of your website and the applications.

Hub4Tech carries out all the sessions in an interactive and informative way. Following section gives the course content for F5 load balancer Online Training. We are specialized in delivering best trainings from industry expert.

Course Content:

Module 1. OSI

Module 2. F5 Solutions and Technology

Module 3. Load Balancing Essentials

Module 4. Security

Module 5. Application Delivery Platforms

The course introduces candidates to the BIG-IP system, its configuration objects, how it processes traffic, and how typical administrative and operational activities are performed.

This course mainly focus upon some key areas like –

·         Traffic processing with Local Traffic Manager (LTM)

·         Defining NATs and SNATs

·         Monitoring application health

·         Always-On Management (AOM)

·         User roles and administrative partitions

·         Customizing application delivery with iRules

