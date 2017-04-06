News By Tag
F5 Load Balancer Live Online Training by Industry Expert Verified Trainer
Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
Hub4Tech carries out all the sessions in an interactive and informative way. Following section gives the course content for F5 load balancer Online Training. We are specialized in delivering best trainings from industry expert.
Course Content:
Module 1. OSI
Module 2. F5 Solutions and Technology
Module 3. Load Balancing Essentials
Module 4. Security
Module 5. Application Delivery Platforms
The course introduces candidates to the BIG-IP system, its configuration objects, how it processes traffic, and how typical administrative and operational activities are performed.
This course mainly focus upon some key areas like –
· Traffic processing with Local Traffic Manager (LTM)
· Defining NATs and SNATs
· Monitoring application health
· Always-On Management (AOM)
· User roles and administrative partitions
· Customizing application delivery with iRules
