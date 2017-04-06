 
Bavarian Inn employees support foundation to fight Multiple System Atrophy

 
 
Dorothy Zehnder and MSA Shoe
Dorothy Zehnder and MSA Shoe
 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Employees at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant (http://www.bavarianinn.com/) are teaming up this year as part of the restaurant's annual Company Giving Program to help fight a rapidly neurodegenerative disease that has affected members of the local community.

This year's Company Giving Program recipient is the Defeat MSA Foundation (http://www.defeatmsa.org/), an organization dedicated to education, patient support and finding effective treatments for MSA – Multiple System Atrophy. MSA is a rare, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder which affects multiple basic bodily functions, such as breathing, temperature, muscle control and blood pressure.

For over 30 years Bavarian Inn Restaurant team members have been giving back to community organizations through its Company Giving Program, established to help those organizations that help others.

Each year an organization is chosen, and Bavarian Inn team members spend the year raising funds through voluntary payroll deduction, auctions, candy sales and other activities. At the end of the year, funds are tallied and then matched up to $5,000 by the Bavarian Inn's Dorothy Zehnder family. The highlight is always the team appreciation party in early January when the Company Giving check is presented.

The program has grown, contributing more than $125,000 over the years with some past recipients being the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund, Hospice for Hope, Special Olympics, Saginaw Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society, Child Abuse and Neglect Council, and the Saginaw Veterans Center.

About Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-communications.com/bavarianinn/

About Defeat MSA Foundation

Realizing that much of the current attention is focused on more widely known diseases, Multiple System Atrophy is often overlooked. MSA patients are confronted with a dim prognosis and left with few options. The purpose of Defeat MSA is to support MSA patients, to develop effective treatments, to foster research on the possible causes and to raise awareness about living with MSA. Learn more at www.defeatmsa.org.
