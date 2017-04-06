News By Tag
21st annual Northwest Cape Coral Trash Bash to be held April 22, 2017
Held in conjunction with national Earth Day activities to pick up liter and trash
Participants can pick up free trash bags, gloves,T-shirts, and water at 8:30 a.m. before fanning out to collect unsightly neighborhood trash. Large dumpsters will be stationed at the Burnt Store boat rampto collect trash. Workers are invited to return to the boat ramp shelter at noon to enjoy hot pizza and cold drinks.
The annual Northwest Trash Bash is held annually in conjunction with "Keep Lee County Beautiful" and national "Great American Cleanup Earth Day" and hasconsistently had the largest turnout in Lee County.
"The appearance of our neighborhoods has greatly improved in recent years with stronger trash containment laws and more resident awareness to help keep trash down year around," said NWNA's John Bashaw. "We actively urge homeowners and businesses to be vigilant about keeping their properties free from trash that can blow around and get trapped in vegetation."
Sponsors providing free equipment, food and drinks are: Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association, Keep Lee County Beautiful, Abate Pest Control, Domino's Pizza at 3904 Skyline Blvd., Marine Forrest Research, Inc., and Cape Coral's Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, call John Bashaw (920) 449-2000 or visit http://www.nwcape.com/
Contact
Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association
***@dolanmarketing.com
