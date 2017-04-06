 
Industry News





April 2017
21st annual Northwest Cape Coral Trash Bash to be held April 22, 2017

Held in conjunction with national Earth Day activities to pick up liter and trash
 
 
Cleaning up the environment!
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Come by boat or by car to the 21st annual Northwest Cape Coral Trash Bash on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Burnt Store Road Boat Ramp located at 230 Burnt Store Road S., just north of Ceitus Parkway. Northwest Cape Coral area residents, property owners, and schools team up with city code enforcement and police departments to clean up trash from empty properties and canals.

Participants can pick up free trash bags, gloves,T-shirts, and water at 8:30 a.m. before fanning out to collect unsightly neighborhood trash. Large dumpsters will be stationed at the Burnt Store boat rampto collect trash. Workers are invited to return to the boat ramp shelter at noon to enjoy hot pizza and cold drinks.

The annual Northwest Trash Bash is held annually in conjunction with "Keep Lee County Beautiful" and national "Great American Cleanup Earth Day" and hasconsistently had the largest turnout in Lee County.

"The appearance of our neighborhoods has greatly improved in recent years with stronger trash containment laws and more resident awareness to help keep trash down year around," said NWNA's John Bashaw. "We actively urge homeowners and businesses to be vigilant about keeping their properties free from trash that can blow around and get trapped in vegetation."

Sponsors providing free equipment, food and drinks are:  Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association, Keep Lee County Beautiful, Abate Pest Control, Domino's Pizza at 3904 Skyline Blvd., Marine Forrest Research, Inc., and Cape Coral's Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, call John Bashaw (920) 449-2000 or visit http://www.nwcape.com/newspage2011.htm.

