Elevate Benefits Announces Strategic Partnership with Great Place to Work®
Partnership provides brokerSpotlight™ members exclusive discounts on Great Place to Work's services.
Commenting on the partnership, Kim Peters, executive vice president of Great Place to Work said, "This partnership will offer exciting new opportunities for Elevate members to improve and differentiate their workplace. An excellent starting point for improving a workplace environment is to measure the culture with an employees' survey. This may lead to becoming Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and eligible for recognition on one of our Best Workplace lists published with Fortune, including the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List. Getting Great Place to Work-Certified shows you've reached the threshold of greatness in your culture. Making one or more of our Best Workplaces lists is another sign you've arrived."
Great Place to Work also provides research, analytics, and best practices through their annual conference, webinars, benchmarks, and other events to help business leaders to connect and stay abreast of the latest research and insights on the crucial business goals of innovation and financial sustainability through the lens of leadership and culture.
About brokerSpotlight™
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries. Great Place to Work® provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across six continents.
Follow Great Place to Work online at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/
Contact
David Churchill
***@elevatebenefits.com
