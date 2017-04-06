 
Industry News





Elevate Benefits Announces Strategic Partnership with Great Place to Work®

Partnership provides brokerSpotlight™ members exclusive discounts on Great Place to Work's services.
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Elevate Benefits, creator of brokerSpotlight™, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Great Place to Work. Free brokerSpotlight™ members will receive 10 percent off, affiliate members will receive 15 percent off; and certified members will receive 20 percent off Great Place to Work's services to help build a great workplace.  Great Place to Work services include analysis of a company's workplace through their Trust Index Employee Survey and Certification program. If 7 out of 10 of a company's employees give positive ratings, the company can become Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM .

Commenting on the partnership, Kim Peters, executive vice president of Great Place to Work said, "This partnership will offer exciting new opportunities for Elevate members to improve and differentiate their workplace.  An excellent starting point for improving a workplace environment is to measure the culture with an employees' survey. This may lead to becoming Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and eligible for recognition on one of our Best Workplace lists published with Fortune, including the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List.  Getting Great Place to Work-Certified shows you've reached the threshold of greatness in your culture. Making one or more of our Best Workplaces lists is another sign you've arrived."

Great Place to Work also provides research, analytics, and best practices through their annual conference, webinars, benchmarks, and other events to help business leaders to connect and stay abreast of the latest research and insights on the crucial business goals of innovation and financial sustainability through the lens of leadership and culture.

"The partnership with The Great Places to Work will bring our brokerSpotlight™ members valuable Great Place to Work products at preferred pricing to allow them to build a stronger practice and win more business, faster," said David Churchill, Chief Revenue Officer for Elevate Benefits. "Being certified as a Great Place to Work is a recognized, meaningful way to differentiate your firm and your team in a crowded arena."

Explore the advantages of the employee benefits ecosystem at your fingertips by signing up for a no cost membership to brokerSpotlight™ at https://www.elevatebenefits.com/.

About brokerSpotlight™

brokerSpotlight™, created by Elevate Benefits LLC, was born from the belief that employee benefits are of profound importance to employers and employees. However, far too many employers are largely in the dark about what value their company and employees receive from their benefits.

From an employer perspective, the site offers simple tools to find brokers, compare options using RFP (request for proposal) tools and hire the right broker for their unique needs. From the broker perspective, brokerSpotlight™ is a place to share their value, get found, and grow their business. To learn more about brokerSpotlight™ visit www.brokerspotlight.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries. Great Place to Work® provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across six continents.

Follow Great Place to Work online at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/ and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

