Nestle Skin Health to discuss peptidomimetic inhibitors at the 4th Peptides Event

Leading synthesis expert joins speaker line-up for SMi Group's 4th Peptides Event in July.
 
 
April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Nestlé Skin Health Head of Research Synthesis, Craig Harris, has joined the speaker line-up for SMi Group's 4th Peptides Event, which takes place on the 6th and 7th of July this year. Craig has been leading synthesis in the pharmaceutical industry for 20 years on a diverse range of projects in the oncology field and more recently in the dermatology and aesthetic & corrective fields.

Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, Craig's presentation will touch on issues facing medicinal chemistry looking at topical administration of actives, and focus on the numerous synthetic issues encountered during an arduous journey to find selective and stable inhibitors of Caspase I.

In an interview with SMi Group, Craig said "Historically, peptides have always given very strong leads for drug molecules and also as efficient delivery vehicles and biomaterials in the form of hydrogels for example. With the developments in general synthesis efficiency and diversification points, I can see peptides being a more and more important player in drug discovery, formulation and biomaterial applications in the future."

Asked about his views on the current peptides landscape, he said "I think it's a great time for peptides with demand from all corners of the industry including cosmetics! The advances in basic peptide assembly and stabilisation of bioactive peptidic sequences to metabolism through chemical modification, conjugation or stapling through latest advances in synthetic organic chemistry have been outstanding thus opening new avenues for drug discovery."

The full interview is available to read on www.peptidesevent.com/prlog.

The line-up joining Craig at Peptides 2017 includes an elite group of international experts from UCB, Novartis, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Zealand Pharma, Ipsen and more.

For further details or to register, visit the event website at www.peptidesevent.com/prlog.

4th Peptides Event

6-7 July 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
www.peptidesevent.com/prlog

---ENDS---

For delegate registration enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
