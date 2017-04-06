 
Entrada reveals plan for amenity center and opens third model for viewing

Move-in ready homes to be completed soon at Cape Coral's newest community
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- D.R. Horton's Southwest Florida division is now offering 11 home plans at Entrada, which has just opened for sales. Three models are available for touring at the conveniently located community off Del Prado Blvd. and U.S. 41 in Cape Coral. An amenity center is expected to be ready for residents to enjoy beginning early next year.

Entrada offers homes from D.R. Horton's flagship product brand, plus the value-priced offerings from Express Homes, starting at $199,990.

The two professionally decorated models are the D.R. Horton Clifton, with 1,816 square feet of living space, and the 1,756-square-foot Express Eastham. The Eastham is a three-bedroom, two-bath home with a two-car garage. The Clifton offers three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. A third model, the D.R. Horton Destin, is now available for touring and offers 2,372 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, three baths, a den and a three-car garage. Entrada offers lake and preserve view homesites that are 50- to 60-feet wide.

Completion of several move-in ready homes at Entrada is expected in April and May. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Entrada is minutes from downtown Cape Coral and the historic River District of Fort Myers.

To schedule a private tour in advance of Entrada's official opening, contact sales agents Kevin Baas at (239) 462-5889 (tel:(239)%20462-5889) or Anthony Lucas at (239) 898-1549 (tel:(239)%20898-1549). For more information and an artist's rendering of the planned amenity center, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
Source:D.R. Horton Southwest Florida
