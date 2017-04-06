News By Tag
Entrada reveals plan for amenity center and opens third model for viewing
Move-in ready homes to be completed soon at Cape Coral's newest community
Entrada offers homes from D.R. Horton's flagship product brand, plus the value-priced offerings from Express Homes, starting at $199,990.
The two professionally decorated models are the D.R. Horton Clifton, with 1,816 square feet of living space, and the 1,756-square-
Completion of several move-in ready homes at Entrada is expected in April and May. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and a state-of-the-
To schedule a private tour in advance of Entrada's official opening, contact sales agents Kevin Baas at (239) 462-5889 (tel:(239)%20462-
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/
