New High Performance Glass Protection Now Available From Fiber-Shield Industries Inc

YAPHANK, N.Y. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Fiber-Shield Industries Inc., a leading supplier of specialty protection products and related materials, has launched a new nano-technology glass treatment that represents a profitable new revenue source for professionals in a wide range of automotive aftermarket categories.
The innovative, super-hydrophobic coating actually adheres to the glass, for long-lasting water repellency and protection from oil, mud, tree sap and more, according to Manny Vickers, CEO and Founder of Fiber-Shield Industries Inc.
"This is a breakthrough solution that is unlike other treatments on the market, because the solution actually forms a chemical bond with the glass molecules," Vickers said. "Finally, the automotive aftermarket can offer a high-performance, ultra-long lasting treatment that will delight consumers for months. As a result, it represents a powerful new source of incremental profit for car care centers, automotive detailers, and more."
Professional application is easy and quick, and requires no special equipment, training or high-heat curing. Straightforward steps ensure that the solution is set, and ready for many months of protection.
Available in 5-, 30-, and 55-gallon containers, the solution has a shelf-life of up to 18 months.
"At Fiber-Shield Industries, our mission is to create solutions that solve the toughest material protection challenges,"
ABOUT FIBER-SHIELD INDUSTRIES INC.
Founded in 1979 by Manny and Connie Vickers, the Long Island-based company's proprietary formulations demonstrate its mastery of Polymer Science and allied technologies. The Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc.'s mission is to deliver proven, breakthrough protection products that outperform others in terms of durability, ease of application, formula consistency, safety and quality-- and yet are competitively priced.
Industries served include Fabric & Carpet; Leather; Glass; Fire Retardants; Metal & Fiberglass; Vinyl & Rubber; Masonry; and Concrete and other materials.
Of particular note is the company's rigorous attention to quality control, which ensures virtually no batch-to-batch product variation and, therefore, consistent performance. As a result of this customer-first approach, and driven by management's desire to create formulas that solve customers' toughest protection challenges, positive word-of-mouth for this industry pioneer continues to grow.
The company's proven, high-performance products have earned more than an estimated $3 billion in product sales, at-retail, since 1979. For more information, visit http://www.Fiber-
