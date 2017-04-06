 

New High Performance Glass Protection Now Available From Fiber-Shield Industries Inc

Super-hydrophobic coating bonds to glass to repel water, oil, mud and more…
YAPHANK, N.Y. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Fiber-Shield Industries Inc., a leading supplier of specialty protection products and related materials, has launched a new nano-technology glass treatment that represents a profitable new revenue source for professionals in a wide range of automotive aftermarket categories.

The innovative, super-hydrophobic coating actually adheres to the glass, for long-lasting water repellency and protection from oil, mud, tree sap and more, according to Manny Vickers, CEO and Founder of Fiber-Shield Industries Inc.

"This is a breakthrough solution that is unlike other treatments on the market, because the solution actually forms a chemical bond with the glass molecules," Vickers said.  "Finally, the automotive aftermarket can offer a high-performance, ultra-long lasting treatment that will delight consumers for months.  As a result, it represents a powerful new source of incremental profit for car care centers, automotive detailers, and more."

Professional application is easy and quick, and requires no special equipment, training or high-heat curing.  Straightforward steps ensure that the solution is set, and ready for many months of protection.

Available in 5-, 30-, and 55-gallon containers, the solution has a shelf-life of up to 18 months.

"At Fiber-Shield Industries, our mission is to create solutions that solve the toughest material protection challenges," Vickers said. "Now, the launch of our new glass protection treatment to the professional community takes glass protection to an entirely new level."

ABOUT FIBER-SHIELD INDUSTRIES INC.

Founded in 1979 by Manny and Connie Vickers, the Long Island-based company's proprietary formulations demonstrate its mastery of Polymer Science and allied technologies.  The Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc.'s mission is to deliver proven, breakthrough protection products that outperform others in terms of durability, ease of application, formula consistency, safety and quality-- and yet are competitively priced.

Industries served include Fabric & Carpet; Leather; Glass; Fire Retardants; Metal & Fiberglass; Vinyl & Rubber; Masonry; and Concrete and other materials.

         Of particular note is the company's rigorous attention to quality control, which ensures virtually no batch-to-batch product variation and, therefore, consistent performance.  As a result of this customer-first approach, and driven by management's desire to create formulas that solve customers' toughest protection challenges, positive word-of-mouth for this industry pioneer continues to grow.

The company's proven, high-performance products have earned more than an estimated $3 billion in product sales, at-retail, since 1979. For more information, visit http://www.Fiber-Shield.com

Fiber-Shield Industries
Martin Kleinman
***@commstratpr.com
