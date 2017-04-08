 
Amazing Lash Studio Opens It's Doors in Florham Park, NJ!

 
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Another Amazing Lash Studio has opened in New Jersey. We are proud to announce the opening of our Florham Park location that is now open. Amazing Lash Studio has been named Entrepreneurs 500 ™ fastest - growing franchises. At any studio you can find a variety of lashes that are affordable and will leave you looking and feeling amazing!

Join Florham Park, New Jersey in welcoming Amazing Lash Studio on Monday April 17th starting at 9AM. Get to know how this beauty secret can transform your look. Can you imagine having an extra 15 minutes in the morning? With eyelash extensions your morning routine can be shorter than ever before!

Are you ready to give your lashes an upgrade? It's a simple process in a rough world. Your lash stylist will conduct an evaluation to assess the condition of your eyelashes. You are then able to choose what look you would like to achieve through four different lash styles. After applying the lashes, viola! You will feel amazing.

Take advantage of their special offers going on now:

•  Introductory Offer: $79.99 for all first time guests

•  Membership Offer: $59.99 per month which includes one re-fill.

Be sure to stop by April 17th for their Grand Opening Event! Located at 176 Columbia Turnpike Florham Park, NJ 07932. Call to schedule your appointment today at (973) 261-9090 or request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/florham-park... .

Source:Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park
