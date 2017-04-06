News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Women's Collective Giving Grantmakers Network Holds National Leadership Forum
The WCGN 6th national conference, "Women Together Making Waves," brought women from across the U.S. to Northeast Florida to connect, learn and share. The conference co-chairs are Paula Liang and Martha Baker.
Conference highlights included keynote speaker Jackie Bezos, president, Bezos Family Foundation, and speaker Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women.
About the Women's Giving Alliance
The Women's Giving Alliance, an initiative of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, is a dynamic group of diverse women who pool their philanthropic giving to make a lasting impact on the lives of women and girls in Northeast Florida. Since 2001, hundreds of women in Northeast Florida have become WGA members, making an annual contribution of $1,500 each. Through those contributions, WGA has made grants totaling more than $4.9 million to more than 45 nonprofit organizations. It also has built an endowment exceeding $2.8 million to ensure the future of its philanthropic work. For more information:
About the Women's Collective Giving Grantmakers
The Women's Collective Giving Grantmakers Network (WCGN) consists of 49 giving groups in 24 states – including the Women's Giving Alliance of Northeast Florida – and represents more than 13,000 women. Collective Giving Grantmaking is a rapidly growing, grassroots, philanthropic movement that empowers women to join together, invest their financial resources and strengthen their communities. Read more the movement and impact here (http://www.wcgn-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse