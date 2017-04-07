 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Topper Industrial Sees Cost Control Driving Material Handling Success

Topper Industrial Sees Cost Control Driving Material Handling Success
 
 
STURTEVANT, Wis. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The development in modern industrial production is driven by fierce competition according to Ed Brown, CEO and Founder of Topper Industrial. Brown, who holds various patents in regards to material handling equipment advancements, suggests that both innovation and cost control are two important factors for success. Lean production, including continuous improvement achieved with kaizen events, as well as Six Sigma and Theory of Constraints, benchmark the reality of market-driven developments including shorter product life cycles, and extreme SKU proliferation.

European manufacturing plants constrained by space have been utilizing the Fork Truck Free process for more than two decades. As North American manufacturing plants are forced to deal with more frequent product changes and fluctuating production volumes. Each product must be produced at a lower cost to be able to reach profitability during its short life cycle. Brown insists there will be less room for investments in product-specific equipment.

North American manufacturers who use reliable fork trucks as the backbone of materials handling are demanding flexible solutions that easily adapt to an increasingly unpredictable market.

In the warehouse a fork truck free environment permits the ability to change pallets without the need for a fork truck since the pallets on rigid pallet carts are ready to be picked up by a regular tugger, or more advanced mother/daughter train solution, pioneered by Topper Industrial.


Topper Industrial will exhibit at ProMat from April 3-6, 2016 in Chicago, IL at Booth #S3814. Topper Industrial will offer educational seminars titled, "Why the Fork Truck Free Movement is the North American 2017 Material Handling Trend," on April 3, 2017 from 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM in Theater D and April 5, 2017 from 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM in Theater E.

About Topper Industrial

For more than twenty years, Topper Industrial, (www.TopperIndustrial.com) based just outside of Milwaukee, WI, has been a leader in the material handling equipment industry. The company's product roster features industrial carts, conveyors, lifts, lifts & tilts, shipping racks, containers, casters, and cart components. From mother-daughter carts to quad steer carts to tilt carts and rotate carts, Topper's material handling solutions make delivering material line side more effective through more efficient practices. Topper Industrial has a team of experienced professional experts able to assess and provide the right product for all material handling equipment requirements.

Topper Industrial is a proud member of MHI. The Topper Industrial client roster includes Anderson Windows, Detroit Diesel, Honda, Kia Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Aramark, Johnson Controls, Whirlpool, and Caterpillar. Follow on Twitter @TopperInd. Call 800-529-0909.

