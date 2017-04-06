News By Tag
In 2 Months Egyptian Eman Ahmed Lost More Than 200kg After Bariatric Surgery, Says Dr. Lakdawala
Weight loss surgeon Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, treating Egyptian Eman at Saifee Hospital informed that she is undergoing the treatment successfully and has reduced half the weight after Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Surgery.
Get in Touch with dr Lakdawala, checkout at http://www.cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com/
As per the doctor, he had also dramatically improved her health. He then said that her body parts like heart, kidneys and lungs seemed functioning the best and her water retention levels also seemed to have gone under control. The doctor further claimed that the lady had a spectacular improvement in her kidneys. Her creatinine levels which the kidneys seemed to have regulated include 3.7 mg/dL when she first got the Dr Muffazal Lakdawala contact. Now the doctor informs that the lady has reduced it further to 1 mg/dL. Along with Dr. Lakdawala, Dr Hemal Shah, who happens to be the head of the Nephrology department is also treating the lady along with 13 other doctors. Creatinine levels show how healthy a person's kidneys are. They further informed that the lady's kidneys are functioning properly.
Dedicated patients can contact personally with Dr. Lakdawala by sending query at drmuffazallakdawala@
Now if you talk about the world's heaviest lady, she is all ecstatic and has simply loved the smile of many. The doctors treating her all are seen with a great surprise apart from being happy and pleased. The doctor however is surprised as the lady continued to be paralyzed on the right side of her body. The doctor informed that she is suffering occasional seizures. Believe it or not but the lady with the loads of weight is among the first person in the world carrying a very rare gene defect, which has become the real cause to severe obesity. For more on Dr Muffazal Lakdawala contact, visit the site – www.cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com.
