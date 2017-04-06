 
News By Tag
* Dr Muffazal Lakdawala
* Sleeve Gastrectomy
* Saifee Hospital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victoria
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


In 2 Months Egyptian Eman Ahmed Lost More Than 200kg After Bariatric Surgery, Says Dr. Lakdawala

Weight loss surgeon Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, treating Egyptian Eman at Saifee Hospital informed that she is undergoing the treatment successfully and has reduced half the weight after Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Surgery.
 
 
Eman Ahmed After Bariatric Surgery with Dr. Lakdawala
Eman Ahmed After Bariatric Surgery with Dr. Lakdawala
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dr Muffazal Lakdawala
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Saifee Hospital

Industry:
Health

Location:
Victoria - Queensland - Australia

VICTORIA, Australia - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Eman Ahmed needs no introduction now, well, she is the same Egyptian woman who had landed in India two months before for her weight loss treatment. As far as the latest buzz, her weight loss surgeon Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, treating her at Saifee Hospital informed that she is undergoing the treatment successfully and has reduced half the weight. If you have the Dr Muffazal Lakdawala contact you can personally check the latest update from the surgeon. As per the doctor, she has been put on a special diet which was soon followed by a surgery on 7th of March and the 36 year old lady seems to have undergone a good recovery and improvements for her weight loss. In fact, her doctor seems to be pleased with the result as the post-surgical recovery simply went beyond his expectations. The surgery which she got was theLaparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy and her special diet has simply helped her to lose 242kg after she landed to India.

Get in Touch with dr Lakdawala, checkout at http://www.cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com/doc...

As per the doctor, he had also dramatically improved her health. He then said that her body parts like heart, kidneys and lungs seemed functioning the best and her water retention levels also seemed to have gone under control. The doctor further claimed that the lady had a spectacular improvement in her kidneys. Her creatinine levels which the kidneys seemed to have regulated include 3.7 mg/dL when she first got the Dr Muffazal Lakdawala contact. Now the doctor informs that the lady has reduced it further to 1 mg/dL. Along with Dr. Lakdawala, Dr Hemal Shah, who happens to be the head of the Nephrology department is also treating the lady along with 13 other doctors. Creatinine levels show how healthy a person's kidneys are. They further informed that the lady's kidneys are functioning properly.

Dedicated patients can contact personally with Dr. Lakdawala by sending query at drmuffazallakdawala@cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com.

Now if you talk about the world's heaviest lady, she is all ecstatic and has simply loved the smile of many. The doctors treating her all are seen with a great surprise apart from being happy and pleased. The doctor however is surprised as the lady continued to be paralyzed on the right side of her body. The doctor informed that she is suffering occasional seizures. Believe it or not but the lady with the loads of weight is among the first person in the world carrying a very rare gene defect, which has become the real cause to severe obesity. For more on Dr Muffazal Lakdawala contact, visit the site – www.cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com.

Contact
Cosmetic and Obesity Surgery Hospital India
***@cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com
Posted By:***@cosmeticandobesitysurgeryhospitalindia.com Email Verified
Tags:Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Saifee Hospital
Industry:Health
Location:Victoria - Queensland - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cosmetic and Obesity Surgery Hospital India PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share