Dance Music Drama Triveni at BKBIET Pilani Rituraj of College Fests in Rajasthan BASANT 2017

If the spring Raag Basant rendered mostly in Madhya and Tar Saptaks depicts the very best of Shringar and Virah (Separation Pangs) Ras, BKBIET students bring the very best of entertainment in this annual extravaganza.