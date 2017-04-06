News By Tag
Dance Music Drama Triveni at BKBIET Pilani Rituraj of College Fests in Rajasthan BASANT 2017
If the spring Raag Basant rendered mostly in Madhya and Tar Saptaks depicts the very best of Shringar and Virah (Separation Pangs) Ras, BKBIET students bring the very best of entertainment in this annual extravaganza.
Hometown to Birlas, Pilani an oasis in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan has many educational institutions which include BK Birla Institute of Engineering & Technology BKBIET which is presently one among the top ranking colleges under Rajasthan Technical University.
The third day Apr 10, 2017 had a variety of events which included duet singing competitions, mime, final rounds of Solo dances, prize distributions for various events and last but not the least all time popular Nakshatras Ramp3 round. The prizes for various events were given by Principal Administration Mr Shridhar Dandin who is also an alumnus of BITS Pilani and Principal Academics Dr Lovendra Solanki.
The day events included Nirmann chapter of BKBIET exhibition of handicraft items by local artisans and also display of models by lead school students of Pilani Jamuna Mishra Academy, CEERI Vidya Mandir, Bal Niketan, Rakesh Academy etc.
The all time great song Laaga chunari mein daag chhupaun kaise rendered in duet version had the audience captivated. The mime team picked the Swachh Bharat theme for driving their message which was well appreciated. Various events were ably anchored by Neha – Pragya, Nikita – Muskan, Madhur – Jyoti and Neha – Vanshaj. With late in the evening becoming wonderful tonight, the stage was taken over by the western music team who went on and on till the doors closed waiting for the sun to rise and dawn breaking.
For more details see http://www.bkbiet.ac.in
About BKBIET Pilani: The decade old AICTE approved B K Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pilani established in 2007 with excellent infra structure is one among the most sought after institutions in Rajasthan offering quality technical education at an affordable cost. To encourage the students to embrace global education, the Institute has established in May 2011 BIRD – BKBIET International Relations Division. BKBIET collaborations with foreign universities in France, Thailand, Switzerland and Portugal which facilitate apart from academic links provisions for students to carry out internship and faculty exchanges. BKBIET also has been offering French language course taught by tutor provided by French Embassy. With strong industry bonding, the students of BKBIET have been getting excellent placement opportunities.
