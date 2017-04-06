'Newquay Surf School' with Joel Bishop

Sharing my passion of surfing in my 'Newquay Surf School' in Newquay, Cornwall.

In early 2015, Westcountry Surf School was born I wanted to start a 'Newquay Surf School'. Through my experience of coaching and lifeguarding, I understood and could empathise with the needs of families wanting to learn this sport. I decided to set up Westcountry Surf School with this in mind and create a 'Newquay Surf School'.I believe that one of the most important aspects of teaching surfing in my 'Newquay Surf School'is to educate people about the dangers of the sea but how we can use and respect this power for our enjoyment. Westcountry Surf School has a strong focus on giving a personal service where everyone's needs are met and supported. Small group sizes ensures a personalised service where each person surfing gets small succinct tips to improve throughout every session.Now I can share my passion of surfing in my 'Newquay Surf School' with people and give them the opportunity to experience what surfing has given to me. Starting you off on that path. It's a great entity to get addicted to.We offer Group Surfing Lessons in the 'Newquay Surf School' where you will get your first taste of surfing or if returning you'll get stuck in right away. Maximum of 6 students to 1 instructor, you'll always be given personal tuition. Family Surf Lessons where everything included and there's nothing better than a fun family day out and One on One Surf Lessons Personal, proven to develop your skills faster. If you're an improver; ask for a particular area in which you want to develop, you'll be trained in that area.