Country(s)
Industry News
'Newquay Surf School' with Joel Bishop
Sharing my passion of surfing in my 'Newquay Surf School' in Newquay, Cornwall.
I believe that one of the most important aspects of teaching surfing in my 'Newquay Surf School'is to educate people about the dangers of the sea but how we can use and respect this power for our enjoyment. Westcountry Surf School has a strong focus on giving a personal service where everyone's needs are met and supported. Small group sizes ensures a personalised service where each person surfing gets small succinct tips to improve throughout every session.
Now I can share my passion of surfing in my 'Newquay Surf School' with people and give them the opportunity to experience what surfing has given to me. Starting you off on that path. It's a great entity to get addicted to.
We offer Group Surfing Lessons in the 'Newquay Surf School' where you will get your first taste of surfing or if returning you'll get stuck in right away. Maximum of 6 students to 1 instructor, you'll always be given personal tuition. Family Surf Lessons where everything included and there's nothing better than a fun family day out and One on One Surf Lessons Personal, proven to develop your skills faster. If you're an improver; ask for a particular area in which you want to develop, you'll be trained in that area.
You can call us on 07772 251 778 to book your Surfing Experience
or visit our website at:
https://www.westcountrysurfschool.co.uk
Please Like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Marketing Success 4 U Ltd
***@marketingsuccess4u.co.uk
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse