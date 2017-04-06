Ocean Star Capitals to expand in to China

End

-- Ocean Star Capitals today announced that it will establish a joint venture in China with a local private wealth management firm.Ocean Star Capitals will be able to offer a wide range of investment services to domestic mainland China clients and will have the facilities for brokering and trading in 'A' shares and 'A' share convertible bonds and underwrite locally listed 'A' share transactions and RMB-denominated corporate bonds and convertible bonds.Ocean Star Capitals' Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Erica Satoh commented on the announcement, saying "China has been of great importance to our firm for many years now, and with this new adventure, we are entering into an exciting new chapter for Ocean Star Capitals in China. Together with our partners, we are looking forward to building the leading offshore investment firm in the Asia Pacific Region."http://www.oceanstarcapitals.com/index.htmlOcean Star Capitals was founded in 2005 in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong and has since gone on to establish itself as one of the primary investment advisory firms to provide multi-lingual focused client services, intelligent business strategies and in-depth market research to expat and local clients alike in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region.Ocean Star Capitals services administer simplified client understanding by providing not only wealth management, but also cutting edge investment solutions, financial planning, tax and risk management, institutional client services and private wealth management services.Ocean Star Capitals' investment philosophy is based on years of collective in-depth market research and trending positions in both bull and bear markets.Ocean Star Capitals competitive advantage is being able to generate high return investments over short, medium, or long-term positions on a global basis with minimal risk.