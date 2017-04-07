 
News By Tag
* Dentures Philadelphia
* Dental Implants Philadelphia
* Dentist In Philadelphia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Exton
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


ADS Brings Affordable Dentures to Exton

Affordable dentures in Exton are less than an hour away from the Philadelphia region.
 
 
Full dentures from ADS in Exton start at only $495 per arch.
Full dentures from ADS in Exton start at only $495 per arch.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dentures Philadelphia
* Dental Implants Philadelphia
* Dentist In Philadelphia

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Exton - Pennsylvania - US

EXTON, Pa. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has brought affordable full and partial dentures to the Philadelphia region with a new location in nearby Exton, PA. The caring team of dentists at ADS is seeking to make quality tooth replacement options accessible to more people at an affordable price.

Full dentures in Exton cost only $495 per arch, while partial dentures cost $595 per arch. This low cost is a fraction of the price other dental offices in the area may charge for a similar treatment. However, a low price does not mean low quality.

"Our materials are acquired from the nation's top manufacturers," explains explains Dr. Andrew Branton. "We negotiate deals with them to keep costs low."

In addition to full and partial dentures, dental implants are also available in Exton and start at only $2,000. Quality of dental implants from ADS is high and skilled dentists are willing to walk patients through every step of the treatment.

With four locations throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, ADS has helped thousands of patients smile brighter. If you want to learn more about dentures in Exton, or about any of the other dental services ADS offers, request an appointment today: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointm...

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

End
Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share