Zift Acquires Leading Payments Technology Company PayVisors

Acquisition positions Zift as a unique Payments Technology Company specializing in Integrated Payment Solutions for Software Applications, Platforms, Marketplaces and Payment Facilitators

Contact

Chad Roll

(561) 249-4898

***@payvisors.com Chad Roll(561) 249-4898

End

-- Zift, a provider of merchant processing services and payment facilitation, announced today its acquisition of PayVisors, a leading payments technology consulting company.The acquisition positions Zift as one of the only true payment technology companies with the ability to provide a wide range of integrated omni-channel solutions to software developers, platforms, marketplaces, payment facilitators and merchants of all sizes."Technology is disrupting the payments industry and payment facilitation is one of the fastest growing segments of the market," said Marc Roberts, Co-Founder and COO of Zift. "The acquisition of PayVisors will allow us to leverage the expertise and relationships PayVisors has established to become a leading payments technology company that provides a wide range of integrated payment management solutions for software platforms, payment facilitators, eCommerce marketplaces and enterprise corporate merchants.""This opportunity provides the optimum delivery model moving forward," says Chad Roll, President of PayVisors. "With the added ability to offer hosted solutions for payment facilitators, marketplaces, and software platforms, as well as continue to provide on-premise licenses for enterprise merchants, we are now positioned to manage a client's payment management needs for the life of their company."Going forward Chad Roll, President of PayVisors, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at Zift and Zift Co-Founders Nate Hughes and Marc Roberts will operate as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the company respectively. The Zift executive team has over 50 years of combined experience in electronic payments, merchant processing, integrated payments and technology.For more information call (877) 456-1382 or email info@ZiftPay.com.Founded in 2015 and located in Spanish Fork, UT., Zift is a provider of merchant processing solutions and payment facilitation. Zift solutions include Payments as a Service, white label payments for platforms and payment facilitators, and full omni-channel card not present and card present processing services.PayVisors is an enterprise payments technology consulting company with expertise in technology sales, payment management, recurring billing and merchant services integrations. Current PayVisors clients consist of some of the largest payment facilitators and enterprise merchants in North America.