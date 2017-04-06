News By Tag
Eurostop shows Retail solutions and in-store Mobile App at Retail Business Technology Expo
New solutions from Eurostop streamline retail operations and enhance customer experience Stand No: 433, RBTE 2017, Olympia, London, 8 – 9 May
Eurostop's concept mobile app, that runs on tablets and smartphones, will provide instant access to live product and stock detail on the shop floor. This enables staff to provide a more helpful and streamlined customer experience and also provides the opportunity to cross sell and up sell.
Also on show will be Eurostop's seamless integration with yReceipts which offers a powerful connection that brings together the offline and online customer experience. This opens up opportunities for further personalised marketing, engagement and, ultimately, customer loyalty.
Eurostop's connected systems together with partner solutions for online channels, warehouse management, accounting, wholesale and ERP, provide a central platform for information and omnichannel reporting, providing insight and direction for the business.
Deborah Loh, Marketing Manager at Eurostop said; "The bricks and mortar experience continues to be a pivotal element in many customer journeys. At Eurostop we are committed to developing ways for our customers to harness technology to continually enhance the in-store customer experience and extend that experience across all digital touchpoints."
About Eurostop
With over 25 years' experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.
Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e‑commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.
People use Eurostop's systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, DAKS, Erke, FatFace, Help for Heroes, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pretty Green, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.
For more information visit: www.eurostop.com or contact:
Editors' Contacts
Deborah Loh
Eurostop Limited
Tel: +44(0)20 8991 2700
Email: deborahl@eurostop.com
Andreina West
PR Artistry Ltd
Tel: +44 (0) 1491 845553
email: andreina@pra-
