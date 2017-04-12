News By Tag
Yachts Riviera Maya Announces Combo Packages for Scuba Diving and Sunset Cruises
Yachts Riviera Maya, a leading yacht charter company providing customized yacht charter excursions in the Caribbean, has announced a special combo package at a competitive rate for those looking to scuba dive or experience a sunset cruise
Yachts Riviera Maya offers customized yacht charters for scuba diving in the Caribbean so that you can try reef diving, wall diving, and night diving in the Mesoamerican Reef – the largest in the Northern Hemisphere. The warm and clear waters of Riviera Maya provide you with the perfect location either in the ocean or in the cenotes to experience scuba diving. Aside from great quality diving, Yachts Riviera Maya offers an impeccable range of hospitality services to its adventure enthusiasts. Under the supervision of a trained and certified dive guide, swim with the turtles or snorkel with the giant whale sharks.
The company's sunset cruise charters in Riviera Maya offer you the opportunity to experience the mesmerizing views of the sun sinking below the horizon, as you relax watching the city of Cancun fade into the distance. As the charter sails across the water, take in the eye captivating views of the scenery that can be painted on a canvas later. While floating past the jungle, pay attention to the mysterious sounds of wildlife. The sunset cruise allows you to travel away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Later, treat your taste buds to a delicious steak and lobster while relaxing music plays. Once done with this chef catered dinner, it's time to hit the dance floor till the cruise ends.
Putting together a combo package of sunset cruise charters and scuba diving in Riviera Maya, a senior official from the PR Department of the Company stated, "From soft, romantic candlelight dinners to evening family outings, our sunset cruises cover it all. Our scuba diving charter will take you to all the interesting dive sites in the Riviera. We have the combined sunset cruise and scuba charter to offer you the best of both the worlds. The combo package is available for a limited period only." Further he added, "We offer the most luxurious yachts and the absolute best service combined to provide the best value to you for your money."
Guests will appreciate the luxury and comfort of a privately chartered yacht. The professional team of experts at Yachts Riviera Maya are always up for providing perfectly customized sunset cruises and scuba diving experiences to our guests. Their charter consultants and professional crew will help build amazing experiences that our guests will remember for a lifetime.
To learn more about charter packages offered by Yachts Riviera Maya for different occasions, please visit http://www.yachtsrivieramaya.com/
ABOUT YACHTS RIVIERA MAYA
Yachts Riviera Maya provides charters along the Riviera Maya and Cancun. They are the most admired and highly respected company in the yacht charter business whilst establishing some of the most extensive fleets in all of Mexico. They offer yacht charters for almost any budget, from smaller sized cruise boats to 100 foot plus mega yachts. Yachts Riviera Maya can also cater and schedule your tour however you choose. With a combination of 5-diamond customer care, the vessel you select, professionalism and a strong love for what they do all contribute to exceeding your expectations.
http://www.yachtsrivieramaya.com/
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
Blvd. Kuklucan
Zona Hotelera,
77500 Cancun,
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Phone:
For Mexico : 998.115.1308
For U.S. and Canada : 702.401.4284
Email: info@yachtsrivieramaya.com
Website: http://www.yachtsrivieramaya.com
