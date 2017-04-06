Lehra Fuel Manufacture - Briquetting Machine, Flash Dryer, Rotary Dryer and Chipper Grinder

LEHRA Fuel is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. Our Company provides and manufactures Best Briquetting Machine, chipper grinder, flash dryer, rotary dryer, biomass briquette plant, biomass plant, briquette plant manufactures, briquetting machines..

-- LEHRA Fuel is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. Our Company provides and manufactures Best Briquetting Machine, chipper grinder, flash dryer, rotary dryer, biomass briquette plant, biomass plant, briquette plant manufactures and briquetting machines manufacture in India etc.Briquettes or briquette is mostly a block fashioned material having flammable feature, that's used as a fuel either to start a fireplace or preserve the burning charge of the hearth. in recent times, briquettes are organized in distinctive shapes such as pillow shaped, honeycomb shaped, rectangular formed, round shaped, square fashioned, cubic formed, cylinder formed, rod shaped and so forth. The briquette making machines convert low power fuels into excessive density cheaper fuels in the shape of briquettes.We are the primary manufacturers and specialists in briquetting of Biomass in addition to charcoal powder. We provide the great machines and technologies at reasonable rate to suit your requirements.India being an agriculture based united states produces a large quantity of waste each year. The approach used to dispose it to burn it immediately. The brand new addition to the waste disposal method is Briquetting.Briquetting plant is an eco pleasant era to convert diverse residues like forestry, industrial and agriculture waste into stable blocks of bio-gasoline. Cylindrical shaped briquettes are made with high mechanical pressure using binder much less generation. Hence no want for any binder or chemical. Bio-briquettes are substitute to non renewable fossil fuels and may be used in numerous manufacturing industries like kilns, furnaces and boilers. Ecological bio-briquettes are pollutants unfastened and additionally contribute to greener environment which save worth forex. The motto at the back of bio-briquettes is Wealth from Waste. Briquetting plant converts agriculture residues into solid bio-gasoline. For farmers to earn money from waste, briquetting press is the promising alternative for green strength manufacturing.Our range of Biomass Briquettes are geared up alternative of lignite, Coal, wood in commercial boiler and brick kiln for thermal application to generate heat. Biomass Briquettes are nontraditional source of electricity, Renewable in nature, non polluting and low-priced. Use of bio coal is growing every day and has very call for-capable market because of its gasoline cost saving and pollutants loose traits.If raw material incorporates moisture than to start with uncooked cloth must be surpassed through flash dryers and rotary dryer. The keyhole of flash dryer is removal of outside wet or moisture from a feed product. It is usually used for drying the organic fabric like sawdust, rice husk and other moisture raw cloth. First uncooked material pieces entered into flash dryer andit separates all fabric and dry all cloth. Our technical crew can design special flash dryer for Briquetting press system.Chipper cum grinder within which chips & grind the long fabric in to wish size for briquetting in unmarried action. Material is dispatched on a belt driven by intermeshed motor. Output size is adjustable by ever-converting display. That is frequently appropriate for any type forest waste, cottons stalks, tree bark, flower waste & stalks, coconut waste, mustard stalks and so forth. Damaged material might be fed for pleasant grinding in hammer mill grinder. Blades will re-sharp by means of surface grinder or hand grinder.Hammer Mill is hired for grinding of biomass waste & residues like rice husk, groundnut shell, timber chips, cotton shell, mustard husk, sugar cane trash & pulp and so forth. Its frame is produced from tested plate, metallic shaft. Its large diameter dynamically balanced rotor. For lengthy lifestyles, the bearings are dust included and geared up away from grinder body which ensures continuous manufacturing and performance. Grinder blades are outfitted with rotor. Hammer device guarantees silent jogging most effective while it's far nicely balanced. Fabric is fed through feeding conveyor of Hammer Mill. Swinging hammer enables to attain the cloth into grinding chamber for crushing the fabric into the stationary liners. Size of screen and hammers are beneficial in determining the size of crushed particles.Lehra Fuel - We're main producer and Wholesaler of automatic Briquettes Plant and machinery and Biomass Briquettes, Rotary Drum Dryers, Screw worm Conveyor, blending Machines, Flash Dryers, and Chipper Grinder and other.• Industry main expenses• Lengthy shelf lifestyles• Minimum upkeep• Corrosion resistant• Strength products