The Happy Gardening Life's 75% Off Promo Successfully Attracts Advertisers

Several businesses are availing of The Happy Gardening Life's special promo so they can advertise on Instagram at a great discount.
 
 
The Happy Gardening Life April Promo – 75% Off on All Services
The Happy Gardening Life April Promo – 75% Off on All Services
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Just two weeks into April and advertisers are already booking reservations to be featured on The Happy Gardening Life. Several businesses especially in the gardening niche are keen to promote on popular Instagram pages such as The Happy Gardening Life because they're able to reach more customers on social media.

Advertising through social media platforms presents numerous benefits. The most important one is cost efficiency, which is very valuable to online businesses who want to make the most of their budget. The Happy Gardening Life already offers affordable advertising online, but its current promo makes it even more attractive with a whopping 75% off on all social media promotions this April.

"Many advertisers have contacted us after hearing about our special April offer. Some have purchased a shoutout where we post about their Instagram account, product or company website, while others ordered a giveaway campaign where we run a fun contest with their product as the prize," said a representative from the gardening brand.

"Shoutouts are a fantastic way for our followers to know about a business or product. A simple post can reach tens of thousands of our fans not just on Instagram but also on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. Giveaway campaigns, on the other hand, are even more effective because followers actively participate in the contest and share the news with their own friends—leading to more people joining and learning about a product at the same time. This is the perfect opportunity because you're only paying a small advertising fee and giving away one of your products, but you get so much more in return." The representative added.

With over 88,400 Instagram followers to date, The Happy Gardening Life is known as one of the most active gardening pages on Instagram. It is regularly updated with fun posts and weekly caption games, resulting in thousands of users visiting several times a day. Suffice to say, promoting on the page will guarantee exposure to any client.

Interested advertisers can promote their business or product at a 75% discount by visiting http://homeandgardenamerica.com/media-kit.

About The Happy Gardening Life
The Happy Gardening Life is an active community of gardeners on Instagram. With more than 88,400 followers and high user engagement, it is the best place for advertisers to promote their products and gain more customers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
Click to Share