Dry off in Style with Bombay Dyeing Denim Towels
Bombay Dyeing expands its product portfolio in Bath Linen through the introduction of the Denim Bath Linen Collection.
The Aspero Denim Bath Collection is specially crafted keeping in mind the needs, fashion trends & aesthetic requirements of the ultimate Denim lover. These 100% cotton towels are available in fast moving Denim colours mainly Navy Blue, New Port Blue, Carbon Black, Bottle Green, Maroon and Rust.
Trendy yet aspirational, these soft by touch & rugged by look Denim towels will surely add 'swag' to your Bath Linen Collection. Aspero Denim Towels come in a complete ensemble of Bath, Hand, Face, Gym (Shoulder) Towels along with Bathmats & Bathrobes. They are designed to give your bathroom a unique and stylish 'Denim look & feel'.
The Aspero Denim range is available across the Bombay Dyeing retail stores and major home textile stores of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. So don't miss a chance to dry off in style with Bombay Dyeing Aspero Denim Bath Collection.
The product price ranges from Rs.299/- to Rs.2099/-
About Bombay Dyeing
Bombay Dyeing Retail is part of the Wadia Group of Companies, a very well respected business house in India. As a leader in Bed, Bath & Coordinates segment, Bombay Dyeing Retail has amassed millions of loyal customers from India and abroad. Over a period of 137 years the brand legacy has been built with immense care and commitment to superior quality, innovative portfolio of products to cater to diverse styles, preferences and usage occasions.
The company has multi-channel presence consisting of Distributors, MBOs, Modern Trade Partners, Ecommerce Market Places and Company Owned Retail Stores in High streets of major cities in India. Bombay Dyeing products are sold across more than 5000 stores across India and have also been a preferred gifting option by large corporates for decades.
