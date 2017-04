Pinnacle Infotech Saving Time & Money for Ambuja Patna City Center

Pinnacle received NDTV award for providing BIM facility for Ambuja Patna City Center - a mixed use residential and commercial construction in Patna, India. Pinnacle used Revit for saving time & money.

--' – a mixed use residential & commercial construction in Patna, Bihar, India is spread over 982,975 sq. ft combining 298,163 Sq. ft. residential & 684,812 Sq. ft. commercial space. Epitomizing Ambuja Realty's excellence in transforming a region, Ambuja Patna is set to be a shopper's paradise & amusement center with Cineplex, shopping facilities and other attractions.Pinnacle received NDTV Design & Architecture Award 2014 for offering BIM services to residential towers including 19 Floors (G+17+Roof+Above Roof) & 1 commercial mall comprising of 14 floors (B+G+12+Roof). Click to know more on BIM Model Creation (http://images.autodesk.com/apac_india_main/files/pinnacle-infotech-ambuja-patna-city-center_case-study.pdf)for architectural, site utility, structural, site logistics and MEPF trades at LOD 400.Saving 210 man days and $298,5409 (Rs. 201,321,055.92)cost for construction from BIM implementation would not have been possible without using Autodesk Revit. Check out how Pinnacle identified multiple drawing issues, dimension errors in plan and other constructability issues using BIM.In order to keep pace with casting schedule, client's casting program was sought and accommodated in Pinnacle's delivery schedule. Pinnacle team worked with Autodesk Revit, Navisworks Manage, 3ds Max® Design, AutoCAD & MS office for 3D model creation, quantity take-0ff, shop drawing production and virtual simulation of construction plan. Read more on how Pinnacle progressed through each project phase, ( http://images.autodesk.com/ apac_india_main/ files/pinnacle... ) reviewed critical clashes in 3D and evaluated space constraint successfully.