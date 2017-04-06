News By Tag
Pinnacle Infotech Saving Time & Money for Ambuja Patna City Center
Pinnacle received NDTV award for providing BIM facility for Ambuja Patna City Center - a mixed use residential and commercial construction in Patna, India. Pinnacle used Revit for saving time & money.
Pinnacle received NDTV Design & Architecture Award 2014 for offering BIM services to residential towers including 19 Floors (G+17+Roof+Above Roof) & 1 commercial mall comprising of 14 floors (B+G+12+Roof)
Saving 210 man days and $298,5409 (Rs. 201,321,055.92)
In order to keep pace with casting schedule, client's casting program was sought and accommodated in Pinnacle's delivery schedule. Pinnacle team worked with Autodesk Revit, Navisworks Manage, 3ds Max® Design, AutoCAD & MS office for 3D model creation, quantity take-0ff, shop drawing production and virtual simulation of construction plan. Read more on how Pinnacle progressed through each project phase, (http://images.autodesk.com/
