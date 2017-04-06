News By Tag
Lanner Introduces Its New Ultra-compact Multi-Service Gateway NCA-1020
NCA-1020 is a compact desktop appliance empowered by Intel® Celeron® Processor N3010 (codenamed Braswell) for deployment at edge environment, branch offices, and retail surroundings.
Lanner's NCA-1020 is the next-generation model of its ultra-compact predecessor NCA-1010 and empowered by the latest 14nm Intel platform codenamed Braswell, designed for power efficiency and processing performance for entry-level computing applications. The core of NCA-1020 is Intel® Celeron® Processor N3010, offering low power consumption and decent computing performance optimized for CPE and edge computing needs. Besides, the process comes with security mechanisms including Intel® AES-NI new instruction set for network security. For memory, NCA-1020 supports one DDR3L socket up to 8GB.
Designed for multi-service gateway, SME-style VPN router, and CPE applications, NCA-1020 comes with dual SMA antenna holes for wireless signal receptions. Internally, NCA-1020 is built with a mini-PCIe socket with SIM card reader for mobile connectivity. Networking I/O wise, NCA-1020 provides 3 RJ-45 GbE LAN ports and one pair of Lanner's Generation 3 LAN bypass to avoid traffic disruptions.
Other I/O functionality includes USB3.0/2.0 ports, HDMI display port, mini mSATA storage socket, TPM module and an optional SSD drive bay as the main storage (SKU A).
NCA-1020
Compact Fanless x86 Network Appliance with Intel® Celeron® Processor N3010
- Compact form factor
- Intel® Celeron® Processor N3010 (formally code name: Braswell)
- 1 x DDR3L SODIMM up to 8GB
- Fanless design
- Built-in security engine: hardware assisted AES-NI
- 3 x RJ45 GbE LAN ports, optional 1-pair bypass (NCA-1020A)
- 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI port
- 1 x full-length mini-PCIe slots with SIM slot for mobile connectivity
- 1 x mini mSATA socket, optional 1 x SSD drive (NCA-1020A)
- 2 x antenna holes
To know more about this product: http://www.lannerinc.com/
About Lanner Electronics Inc.
Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers.
With 30-year experiences, Lanner provides reliable and cost-effective computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 800 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and China.
Contact
Lanner Electronics Inc.
***@lannerinc.com
