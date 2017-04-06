News By Tag
UC vendor Swyx announces new "Swyx Mobile for iOS" app
- New soft client boasts additional functions and technical improvements
With the new version of the app, users are given further options to customise the client: for example, they can assign alternative call signaling for their own groups or enable user-specific organisation of favorites. Users who wish to hide their phone numbers for an outgoing call can easily set this up within the new version of the app.
Within the call journal you can now also edit users and delete individual or all entries. The dial screen has also been improved. If the user is currently in a meeting or does not want to be disturbed, the new version of the app allows you to stop ringing or vibrating by pressing a volume button on the iPhone.
In addition, users can benefit from the 3D touch feature of the app icon in the enhanced version of the Mobile Client: it provides fast access to frequently used app features such as Dialing the last number or displaying your own profile. If the user applies the function to a favourite, their contact details can be seen immediately.
About Swyx
Swyx your business.
Swyx operates as a pan-European market leader via two-tier distribution and over 1,200 authorised resellers: the Dortmund based company with dedicated offices in the UK and France sells not only software solutions in six languages, but also has a range of suitable phones and other hardware devices in its product portfolio. Swyx's award-winning unified communications provides not only in-house (CPE) solutions, but also cloud-based variants with well-known partners: Europe already has 750,000 users that rely on Swyx, of which around 10 percent have chosen to use a cloud-based solution. The company currently employs more than 150 staff who are responsible for continually improving the SwyxWare solution for the communication requirements of today and in the future. For further information, see http://www.swyx.com.
