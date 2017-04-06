 
News By Tag
* Lg Chem
* phenolic resins Industry
* Phenol Derivatives Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Albany
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Global Phenol Derivatives Market Outlook & Growth Predictions for period 2017-2021

Phenol derivatives are the main ingredients in making nylon, Bakelite, polycarbonates, epoxy resins and phenolic resins. The best part of its uses rest in the production of plastics.
 
 
Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lg Chem
* phenolic resins Industry
* Phenol Derivatives Market

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Albany - New York - US

ALBANY, N.Y. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The phenol derivatives have always been in the global focus since they facilitate in the rise of huge industries like drugs, plastics, herbicides and detergents. Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added an essential study on this sector's activity titled as "Global Phenol Derivatives Market Research Report 2017" to its vast collection of market research reports. This conclusive report contains vital information about the prospects, growth, and significance of this highly important industry for the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Phenol derivatives are the main ingredients in making nylon, Bakelite, polycarbonates, epoxy resins and phenolic resins. The best part of its uses rest in the production of plastics. To help buyers, the report accordingly starts with a brief about the market overview. Followed soon after, is the detailed product overview and scope of phenol derivatives. It also elaborates about the industry with its' essential types such as:

• Bisphenol derivatives-A
• Phenolic Resins
• Caprolactam
• Alkylphenol
• Other Derivatives

Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

Soon after, the focus shifts to the industry's segment by applications that include:

• Phenol Derivatives Consumption Market Share by Application in 2015
• Industrial grade
• Reagent grade

The third important section, highlights the global potential of this sector by evaluating each region that includes North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. In this section, the buyer gains engaging resources about the status and prospects available for each region. Later, the exclusive data on the market competition by manufacturers is seen in this crucial report. The sector's capacity, production, and share by manufacturers are also well-evaluated. Furthermore, the revenue and share by manufacturers are elaborated engagingly in this section. The buyer also gains clues about the manufacturers' average price and, base distribution.  The section also discusses the sales area and product type. Finally, the markets competitive situation and trends are also revealed in this invaluable report.

In the final section, the buyer benefits from the data on the sectors capacity, production, and revenue value by region. Soon after, it also talks about the capacity and market share by region. Meanwhile, important data about the production and market share by region are also shared. Likewise, the revenue value and market share by region can increase the readers' business advantage. Later on, the capacity, production, revenue, price and gross margin of the sector is examined in this enlightening section. Similarly, the five important features of the industry have also been elaborated that include:

• Capacity
• Production
• Revenue
• Price
• Gross Margin

Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-phenol-der...

The leading players of this valuable sector include:

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
• LG Chem
• The DOW Chemical Company
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
• Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U. (CEPSA)
• PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
• Ineos Group Limited
• Honeywell International Inc.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074 (tel:15186212074)
Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Follow us on:
Twitter: twitter.com/MktResearchHub
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/

Contact
Market Research Hub
***@marketresearchhub.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marketresearchhub.com
Posted By:***@marketresearchhub.com Email Verified
Tags:Lg Chem, phenolic resins Industry, Phenol Derivatives Market
Industry:Business
Location:Albany - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Market Research Hub News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share