High quality projector screen mount model launched by Elite Screen for a multi-purpose application
Choosing of projector screen is a tricky trap to fall in and it can often be difficult to choose a decent model, as it is a matter of investing but we think you'll agree with our picks here.
The company has gained dedicated expertise in developing intricacies in adjustments and fine tuning the dynamism of mounting the screens at various locations/areas. Universal ceiling mounts for projectors – 'A56 E25B' which allows for the pole length, ranging between 17" and 25", besides whole 360 degree free swivel manoeuvring are some of its forte. Along with integrated cable management, it also offer complementary projector mount products like projector ceiling mount brackets, plates and screws as part of projector ceiling mount kits which in turn provides dynamic arrangements for drop down projector mounts as well! In any presentation ambience, customized location of the projector is possible through ceiling mount projector brackets and extendable pole adjustments. It brings in fine and customized in-ceiling projector screen options, through its Home2 Ceiling Trim Kit and VMAX2/Spectrum Ceiling Trim Kit providing perfect in-ceiling concealed installation. With a wholesome projector mounting solution, the company also offers L Brackets for the manual and electric motorized projection screens available in two colours –black and white in the market which shows a global compatibility with at least 90% projectors.
Projection Screen Mount has become flexible with Elite Screens coming into picture which has even made the travel to remotest area like a trek to a hilltop, most entertaining with its outdoor projector screens. Some of these are: DIY Screen Series, DIY Pro Screen Series, DIY Wall 2 Series, Pop-up Cinema Series, Yard master series and many more. The Yard Master Electric is another outdoor projector screen to watch a movie in the convenience of your own backyard, patio, pool deck, or wherever your creative innovation leads. The electric screen is raised and lowered using a Radio Frequency remote control including additional accessories like a magnetic weight bar bracket and a ground stake kit to keep screen secured against mild wind conditions. The product is IP33 certified for rain/water protection with outdoor grade materials that enable the product to sustain a long lasting operational lifespan. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/
Diy Projection Screen can best be picked from our store which has a great collaboration with Amazon demonstrating and delivering a wide range of projection screens right at your door, from where can easily shop for the best screens as per your needs and get the preferred model at your place instantly. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/
Elite Screens
5624838198
***@gmail.com
