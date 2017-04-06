 
Top 3 things you must check when you rent a car in Romania

 
BUCHAREST, Romania - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Rental cars are very helpful because they can save the day for you when you are going on travel. Luckily, there are so many rental car companies that offer a huge range of cars for you to choose from depending on your travel needs and prices that are affordable to you.

Even though most of these companies give their best in keeping their fleets in top shape for the sake of the customers, you as the customer must ensure that you do important checks before renting that car.

Air conditioning - This is a very important check during summer months. Test the system to make sure that it functions properly and check the air flow strength and whether the temperatures are cool enough for your preferences.

Heating system - This is just as important as the air conditioning, especially in winter months. Ensure that the air flow is adequate and that the car takes reasonable time to warm up. A rental car that has a good heating system will make your journey more enjoyable no matter how low the temperatures go as you travel.

Damages - Knowing the state of the car right before renting it is very important. On the exterior make sure you check for preexisting dings, dents and scratches that could end up attracting charges when you return the car. Stains, unpleasant odors and other damages should also be checked on the interiors. Make sure that all preexisting damages are recorded to protect you from unjust charges later.

If you travel to Romania I recommend you Premium Rent services, https://www.premiumrent.ro/en

