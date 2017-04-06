News By Tag
Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Kicked Off for CALM
A Revolutionary $99 Wearable ECG for Competitive Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts
CALM. is being offered for the crowdfunding price of $99, with early bird specials as low as $80. This makes CALM. much more affordable than its competitors and gives it potential to be a truly pervasive next generation wearable sensor for athletes. Eagle Matrix Consulting has already shown a working pre-production prototype, and the money raised through the crowd funding campaign will support the ramp up of mass production, and acquiring certifications, and setting up the logistics to ship the first products to its backers.
"This CALM. Sensor is the enabler of next generation of bio data applications"
CALM. works with a smartphone and sends all the raw data from the wearable device to the mobile app, which translates and visualizes the data for the user using proprietary AI technology; it gives readings on ECG, motion, training safety, sleep quality, and much more. Through accumulating more user data from the field, as well as cooperation with Medical Doctors, Triathlon teams, and trainers, the company plans to offer additional premium features in the future via software updates.
Followed by the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, the device will be available for sale in Japan and the United States, and other parts of the world to follow. The company has made it clear that CALM. should not be treated as a medical device for patients and should not be used for medical treatment or diagnoses.
