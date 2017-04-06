 
Industry News





Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Kicked Off for CALM

A Revolutionary $99 Wearable ECG for Competitive Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts
 
 
TOKYO, Japan - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Eagle Matrix Consulting Co. Ltd., A Japanese consulting firm specializing in healthcare, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo on April 12th 2:00AM Pacific time, to raise funds in support for their CALM. Wearable ECG Sensor. CALM. is a personal and wearable sensor, together with the accompanying smartphone app, that provides powerful insight for cardiovascular performance and sleep quality for competitive athletes and fitness enthusiasts.


CALM. is being offered for the crowdfunding price of $99, with early bird specials as low as $80. This makes CALM. much more affordable than its competitors and gives it potential to be a truly pervasive next generation wearable sensor for athletes. Eagle Matrix Consulting has already shown a working pre-production prototype, and the money raised through the crowd funding campaign will support the ramp up of mass production, and acquiring certifications, and setting up the logistics to ship the first products to its backers.

"This CALM. Sensor is the enabler of next generation of bio data applications" Said Yoshito Date, the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Matrix Consulting "Last year a friend of mine had a heart attack during a triathlon event, and it was a wake-up call for us. This incident motivated me to develop something that can give serious athletes an easy to use tool to analyze their body condition." He added.

CALM. works with a smartphone and sends all the raw data from the wearable device to the mobile app, which translates and visualizes the data for the user using proprietary AI technology; it gives readings on ECG, motion, training safety, sleep quality, and much more. Through accumulating more user data from the field, as well as cooperation with Medical Doctors, Triathlon teams, and trainers, the company plans to offer additional premium features in the future via software updates.

Followed by the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, the device will be available for sale in Japan and the United States, and other parts of the world to follow. The company has made it clear that CALM. should not be treated as a medical device for patients and should not be used for medical treatment or diagnoses.

Media Assets and Photos: https://www.calm-health.com/media-assets/

Indiegogo Campaign Link: https://igg.me/at/CALM

