News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gits Academy Joins Pearson Vue Network To Offer Accessible and Secure Certification Testing
GITS Academy has signed an agreement with Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing (CBT) business of Pearson, to test candidates pursuing key industry certifications from leading IT programmes, such as Cisco, CompTIA, EMC, HP, LPI, Oracle and VMware.
Pearson VUE believes testing and certification is at the heart of the learning experience, and GITS Academy will play its part byoffering accessible and secure testing to candidates.
Pearson VUE's advanced system administers exams on behalf of hundreds of businesses, boards and organisations around the globe through the world's largest most secure test centre network. The system enables candidates to register and reschedule their tests online or through a Pearson VUE call centre.
"We're very excited about our new partnership with Pearson VUE, said Pankaj Rana, Partner "The Pearson VUE Testing System is the most powerful available and gives us unparalleled control and flexibility over our ability to manage our business our way and the agreement means we can easily offer same-day testing, or bring testing to our customers' locations. We're pleased to partner with a company whose industry status, technology and passion for excellence will allow us to provide even greater service for our customers."
The list of certification tests available from test sponsors through the Pearson VUE system is continually growing. Test results are quickly transmitted back, ensuring the candidate's certification status is promptly updated.
Ray Murray, Vice President - Business Development, Pearson VUE said, "We are proud to welcome GITS Academy to the rapidly growing global network of Pearson VUE Authorised Test Centres. Together, we are providing even more candidates with the opportunity to obtain meaningful certifications and advance their careers."
Pearson VUE delivery of exams has continued to increase rapidly in recent years, with the company delivering 10 million exams in 2011.
For more information:
J.K. Towers, #719/A, 4th floor 46th cross,
Sangam Circle, Above More Super Market,
Jayanagar 8th Block, Bangalore
Contact: Nityananad
nityanand@gitsacademy.com
Phone: 080-48519190
About Pearson VUE
Pearson VUE Authorised Test Centres are privately owned, third-party testing facilities which provide on-site, on-demand testing for certification and professional licensure exams.
Pearson VUE (https://home.pearsonvue.com/)
About GITS Academy:
We would like to introduce ourself as, nationally recognized registered corporate training organization for Customized course outline, meeting organizational needs. We have 200+ Eminent Technical and non technical trainers, offering valuable insights into real-time scenarios, thus providing the exceptional training.
GITS academy Caters more than 150 courses in over 51 Subject areas, GITS Academy believes in training with industry exposure. We aim at a complete training experience and provide hands on experience to our students, whether they are working professional seeking to add value to their career or Freshers seeking to improve their skills and to increase their probability of getting hired.
Our Corporate Training Programs
BUSINESS ANALYTICS
· VBA / Macros
· SAS Base & Advanced
· SPSS
· SQL Server development & Admin
· PL/SQL
· Basic to Advanced Excel
· Hadoop (Development & Administration)
· MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)
· Python
· Cognos
· Statistical / Predictive Modeling
DATA VISULIZATION
· Qlikview
· Tableau
· Power BI
· Spotfire
Information Technology
· Virtualization and Cloud
· Cloud computing & Security
· IT Security Management
· SAS Certification
· Microsoft Certification
· Cisco Certification
· Comptia Certification
· Web & Programming
· ERP, CRM, ETL, Dynamics, Informatica
· Technology Database
· Agile and Scrum Certification
Quality & Softskills
· ITIL Foundation, Intermediate, Expert, ITSM
· Six Sigma, Lean
· Salesforce Training
· Behavioral Training
· Soft Skills
· Neuro Linquistics Programming (NLP)
Project Management
· PMP, Prince2, Primavera, MS Project
For more Information give us a ring on +91 8792590942, +91 9632240775
Visit us: http://www.gitsacademy.com/
Contact
GITS Academy
99008 67154
***@gitsacademy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 12, 2017