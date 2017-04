Gits Academy Joins Pearson Vue Network To Offer Accessible and Secure Certification Testing

GITS Academy has signed an agreement with Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing (CBT) business of Pearson, to test candidates pursuing key industry certifications from leading IT programmes, such as Cisco, CompTIA, EMC, HP, LPI, Oracle and VMware.

--GITS Academy has signed an agreement with Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing (CBT) business of Pearson, to test candidates pursuing key industry certifications from leading IT programmes, such as Cisco, CompTIA, EMC, HP, LPI, Oracle and VMware.Pearson VUE believes testing and certification is at the heart of the learning experience, and GITS Academy will play its part byoffering accessible and secure testing to candidates.Pearson VUE's advanced system administers exams on behalf of hundreds of businesses, boards and organisations around the globe through the world's largest most secure test centre network. The system enables candidates to register and reschedule their tests online or through a Pearson VUE call centre.said Pankaj Rana, PartnerThe list of certification tests available from test sponsors through the Pearson VUE system is continually growing. Test results are quickly transmitted back, ensuring the candidate's certification status is promptly updated.Ray Murray, Vice President - Business DevelopmentPearson VUE said,Pearson VUE delivery of exams has continued to increase rapidly in recent years, with the company delivering 10 million exams in 2011.For more information:J.K. Towers, #719/A, 4th floor 46th cross,Sangam Circle, Above More Super Market,Jayanagar 8th Block, BangaloreContact: NityananadPhone: 080-48519190Pearson VUE Authorised Test Centres are privately owned, third-party testing facilities which provide on-site, on-demand testing for certification and professional licensure exams.Pearson VUE (https://home.pearsonvue.com/)is the global leader in computer-based testing for information technology, academic, government and professional testing programs around the world. Pearson VUE provides a full suite of services from test development to data management, and delivers exams through the world's most comprehensive and secure network of test centres in more than 175 countries. Pearson VUE is a business of Pearson, the world's leading learning company.We would like to introduce ourself as, nationally recognized registered corporate training organization for Customized course outline, meeting organizational needs. We have 200+ Eminent Technical and non technical trainers, offering valuable insights into real-time scenarios, thus providing the exceptional training.GITS academy Caters more than 150 courses in over 51 Subject areas, GITS Academy believes in training with industry exposure. We aim at a complete training experience and provide hands on experience to our students, whether they are working professional seeking to add value to their career or Freshers seeking to improve their skills and to increase their probability of getting hired.Our Corporate Training ProgramsBUSINESS ANALYTICS· VBA / Macros· SAS Base & Advanced· SPSS· SQL Server development & Admin· PL/SQL· Basic to Advanced Excel· Hadoop (Development & Administration)· MSBI (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)· Python· Cognos· Statistical / Predictive ModelingDATA VISULIZATION· Qlikview· Tableau· Power BI· Spotfire· Virtualization and Cloud· Cloud computing & Security· IT Security Management· SAS Certification· Microsoft Certification· Cisco Certification· Comptia Certification· Web & Programming· ERP, CRM, ETL, Dynamics, Informatica· Technology Database· Agile and Scrum Certification· ITIL Foundation, Intermediate, Expert, ITSM· Six Sigma, Lean· Salesforce Training· Behavioral Training· Soft Skills· Neuro Linquistics Programming (NLP)· PMP, Prince2, Primavera, MS ProjectFor more Information give us a ring on +91 8792590942, +91 9632240775Visit us: http://www.gitsacademy.com/ corporate-training/