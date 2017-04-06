Home Automation System Market worth 79.57 Billion USD by 2022

Home Automation System Market categorizes global market by Protocol and Technology (Network and Wireless), Product (Lighting, Security and Access Control, HVAC and Entertainment Control), Software and Algorithm (Behavioral and Proactive)

-- According to the new market research report "Home Automation System Market by Protocol and Technology (Network and Wireless), Product (Lighting, Security and Access Control, HVAC and Entertainment Control), Software and Algorithm (Behavioral and Proactive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", the home automation system market was valued at USD 39.93 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 79.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period."Home Automation System Market - Global Forecast to 2022"The home automation system market is driven by factors such as the significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, presence of a large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and the increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations.The entertainment control market is anticipated to hold the largest share among different products in the home automation system market. The growth of the audio, volume, & multimedia room controls is driven by the convenience offered by these controls for managing and controlling the entertainment systems in a house. Lighting control is expected to be the second-largest market for home automation systems during the forecast period. Lighting accounts for one of the largest electrical loads in homes. Hence, lighting controllers play a vital role in reducing the electricity consumption within the household, along with offering comfort to the users.The market for the proactive software and algorithm segment is expected to grow at a high rate in the forecast period due to their ability to perform a comparative analysis of the energy usage patterns based on the time of day, historical data, and weather conditions.North America is home to some of the prominent companies in the global home automation system market including Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Acuity Brands (U.S.), and Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.). This is the major reason for its dominance in the home automation system market. The demand for domestic energy management systems and the growing trend of green homes have contributed significantly toward the growth of this market. The number of smart homes in North America, especially the U.S., is much higher than that in any other region in the world. This market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Major players involved in the home automation system market include Legrand, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Schneider Electric SE, and Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Ltd., Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., and Siemens AG.MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United StatesTel: 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com