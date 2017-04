NAME Kolkata Event management course session 2017 gets an overwhelming response

The 2017 Event Management course session offered by National Academy of Media & Events (NAME) gets a tremendous response from students. It was loved to the core and the level of satisfaction for students went beyond the satisfactory quotient.

-- Events are an everyday occurrence, and many events are organized around the world every year. Event planners and managers are in high demand among individuals as well as businesses. A Kolkata-based institute, National Academy of Media & Events (NAME), offers programs that nurture new talents and shape them into professional event managers and planners. Its Event Management course session for 2017 has got a huge response from students.A major communication institute, NAME offers useful courses in Event management and planning. These are great ways to provide students with a stepping stone and a platform to the vast world of event planning and management.NAME offers a comprehensive program in its Event Management Course that produces entrepreneurs and professionals with assimilated knowledge of branding and communication. Students can get the chance to evolve in the entertainment, events and media industries. The special programs offered by NAME are designed to yield capable entrepreneurs, event managers and specialists with proper skills that are needed in various segments of the event & marketing industry.The courses, content and subject are offered with great diligence, and after careful and consultation with experts and researchers. NAME offers useful courses such as Professional Diploma in Advertising & Ad Film Making, a 6-month Advanced Certification in Event Management, PR & event management with 2 month internship and a 1-year professional diploma in wedding planning. These programs are carefully crafted to provide students with integrated knowledge, and help them get the necessary experience to satisfy all the requirements of clients.The number of events has seen a steady rise in the last few years, and the Event Industry has seen a big rise as a consequence. The Event Management Course of 2017 from NAME is designed to provide the industry with able and skilled professionals having the skills and knowledge to plan, design, assess and accomplish events and occasions. Students can get the chance to discover and hone their skills and establish themselves in the Event Management industry.Students can also get first-hand experience of event planning and management in the events that NAME successfully organizes around India all through the year. They can avail the chance to get wonderful internships and placements in top companies.NAME or National Academy of Media & Events is an institute in Kolkata that offers event management course to students, and assists them in becoming event entrepreneurs and event managers. Students are provided with skills, knowledge and expertise in the domain of branding and communication.For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://nameedu.in/ event-management- course/ MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor,Hungerford Street, Kolkata 700 017, West BengalPhone no: 9830244321 / 033 4064 7272Email id: info.nameedu@ gmail.com Visit: http://nameedu.in/